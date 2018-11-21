2018 Thanksgiving Day TV Schedule: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NFL Games, ‘Charlie Brown,’ More

Togetherness on Thanksgiving comes with food, family, and a whole lot of awesome TV.

Thanksgiving is indeed a time of together and family and friends and all of the good food that you can possibly eat, but we can’t forget about the good TV, too. Yes, there are going to be a number of great things to watch on television for turkey day 2018 and you need a schedule to keep track of it all. This is your full run-down of all the things you can’t miss on Thanksgiving Day including NFL football games, holiday specials, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

With the holiday specials, they don’t actually always air on the day of the big holiday. In typical fashion, the Peanuts’ gang will come together to celebrate A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving at 8 p.m. EST on ABC on the evening of Wednesday, November 21.

Get your jellybeans and popcorn ready as it will be an hour-long holiday special with This Is America, Charlie Brown thrown in for good measure.

For those wanting a little extra holiday fun, you’ll get Christmas coming into your home on Friday, November 23, 2018. CBS will show Frosty The Snowman at 8 p.m. EST and it will be immediately followed by Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Of course, one of the biggest things to watch each and every year is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It will begin bright and early on the morning of Thursday, November 22, 2018, and here is all the viewing info you need to know.

As reported by Today, there will be performances from John Legend, Diana Ross, Ashley Tisdale, characters from Sesame Street, and many more. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade runs from 9 a.m. until noon on NBC as it goes through the frigid streets of New York.

Over on CBS, the Thanksgiving Day Parade will run from 9 a.m. from noon with performances from the casts of King Kong and Dear Evan Hansen.

For those wanting a bit more action and hard hits, there are three big NFL games on the Thanksgiving Day schedule. Each game has some sort of playoff implication, and they will start early and continue on into the night.

Improved New Orleans Saints secondary will be tested by Atlanta passing attack, writes @JohnDeShazier ????: https://t.co/UhmtQmH0Cn pic.twitter.com/a72CqW07Nb — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 21, 2018

Here is the full slate of games scheduled for Thursday, November 22, 2018.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions – 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys – 4:30 p.m. EST on FOX

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints – 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC

If you search around on channels such as Freeform, Lifetime, and Hallmark, you’re going to find a bunch of Christmas movies playing, too. As a matter of fact, some of those channels have been airing Christmas flicks since late October.

You may end up going out to do some Christmas shopping and get in on early Black Friday deals. Some of you may choose to just enjoy the holiday at home and stay inside with your family and friends on Thanksgiving Day 2018. If you’re going to do that, just make sure you find the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or one of the awesome NFL games to help keep you from eating a bit too much turkey.