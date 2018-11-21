Sex Crimes Investigator Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage Girl

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy from the Special Victims Bureau was arrested on suspicion of raping a minor.

A sex crimes investigator from the Los Angeles Special Victims Bureau was arrested on charges of raping a minor while on duty, according to the Los Angeles Times. Neil Kimball, 45, was taken into custody Friday after a long internal investigation regarding sexual assault allegations involving a teenage girl.

Kimball, a 20-year veteran with the department, was charged with suspicion of rape and trying to dissuade a victim from testifying. Authorities involved in the case reported a special allegation of binding the victim is attached to the charges, according to CNN.

“The investigation and arrest resulted from information provided to the department by a member of the public. The alleged conduct occurred during the scope of the employee’s assignment with the Department’s Special Victims Bureau,” said the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department in a statement.

The alleged incident happened at some point in November of 2017, in Ventura County. The girl was 14 years old at the time. Kimball was at a medical facility when the sexual assault report was made. Authorities will not release the name of the facility — or state what type of facility it is — claiming confidentiality laws. He was still at the facility when the arrest warrant was served.

Monika Gruszewicz / Shutterstock

The sheriff’s department has expressed its shock over the allegations. Dan Scott, a retired sergeant in the special victims unit, stated that nothing like this has ever happened before, according to the Los Angeles Times. Members of the department are fully vetted before joining the special victims unit.

Kimball was investigated in 2009 for supposedly forcing a woman to touch his genitals, but he was never charged in the alleged incident.

“The prior allegations involving Detective Kimball were presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and criminal charges were declined due to insufficient evidence. The department will conduct a review of the internal process related to Detective Kimball’s assignment at Special Victims Bureau,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

The 2009 sexual assault allegation involved a group of women who were stopped and questioned by Kimball and another deputy. The woman who filed a complaint against Kimball claimed that he exposed himself, and that he grabbed her hand to place on his genitals. Authorities declined to file charges, stating that there was no evidence to corroborate the woman’s story.

Kimball was suspended from departmental duty with pay, and is being held at the Los Angeles County Inmate Reception Center. His bail was set at $2 million, and he is scheduled to be arraigned today.