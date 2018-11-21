UFC Figher Rachael Ostovich’s Husband Arrested For Allegedly Beating Wife

Her husband, Arnold Berdon, is being charged with attempted murder and could face life in prison.

According to TMZ, UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich’s husband Arnold Berdon is in custody on attempted murder charges after he allegedly beat his wife. Berdon is currently in a Honolulu jail, though he has not yet been arraigned.

Ostovich was forced to pull out of her fight with Paige VanZant because of injuries sustained during the incident. During the alleged attack, Ostovich suffered a broken orbital bone along with other injuries. She was treated and released from medical care on Sunday. The attack is supposed to have taken place early Sunday morning in their home in the Waianae area of Honolulu County.

On the fight with VanZant, Ostovich management company Suckerpunch Entertainment put out a statement saying, “A very unfortunate incident occurred Sunday night with Rachael Ostovich that ended with her suffering a fractured orbital and other injuries. As a result of these injuries, she will not be able to compete in her upcoming bout with Paige VanZant on January 19th.”

According to MMAFighting, a spokesperson for the Honolulu Police Department said that the case is still under investigation and the charge could be changed. If the charges stay attempted murder, and if he’s convicted, Berdon could receive up to a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Once arraigned and bail is set, Berdon will not be legally able to contact his wife as she was granted a temporary restraining order against Berdon. It runs through May 19, 2019.

A family member of the accused told TMZ that “he intends to vigorously dispute in court any allegations he assaulted his wife.”

As far as Rachael Ostovich’s condition, Sucker Punch Entertainment said, “Rachael is now home from the hospital with her family and will be going back for further check-ups on her orbital. The family would like to ask for some privacy as they sort through this matter. We would like to thank the UFC for all their support on this matter as well as the fans and media for your concern.”

Rachael Ostovich has a 4-4 record in professional mixed martial arts competition. As noted, she was scheduled for the biggest fight of her career against Paige VanZant in the UFC’s ESPN+ debut before being forced to pull out of the fight due to the injuries she suffered in this alleged attack.

Berdon is also a professional MMA fighter, carrying a 7-2 record. His last fight took place in June for the promotion Titan FC. He’s never fought in the UFC.

The couple married in April 2016 and they have a daughter together.