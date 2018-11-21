Sierra Skye Flaunts Her Figure In Lime-Green Bikini, Goes Braless In Crop Top Showing Off Hourglass Figure

Instagram model and influencer Sierra Skye loves to flaunt her enviable figure in her frequent social media posts and her last couple of photos have been a big hit with her millions of followers. The model, whose real name is Sierra Egan, recently showcased her bikini-ready figure for her fans and they went wild over the snap.

Sierra Skye regularly flaunts her hourglass figure for her Instagram followers and she recently donned a lime-green PrettyLittleThing bikini that hit all the right notes. Skye’s cleavage could not be missed with this stunning bikini set, and the bottoms sat perfectly on her hips to highlight her slim waist, taut abs, and curvy hips.

Skye has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram, and they clearly liked this bikini snap. More than 125,000 showed their love for the post, with over 1,000 comments noting how sexy Sierra looked in the photo.

The Instagram starlet’s most recent post is an even bigger hit. In this newest photo, Sierra is braless and wearing a curve-hugging pair of Calvin Klein undies. Skye happens to be sharing this one to promote the Bali Body self-tanning mousse, and the model’s tan is gorgeous. However, it looks like Sierra’s figure is what is drawing everybody’s attention.

Sierra is wearing a short white crop top that says “baby girl” on it and has ties on the side, and it just barely covers her bosom. The gray Calvin Klein undies sit just under Skye’s navel and perfectly accentuate her hourglass figure.

This post has only been up for about 18 hours, but it already has nearly 170,000 likes on it. Skye’s followers think she looks like a perfect goddess in this particular photo, and many noted that they can hardly take their eyes off of her.

Skye has been building her brand on Instagram for a little over three years now, and this California girl has definitely made her mark on the social media site. Bikini Luxe notes that Sierra is of Native American and Italian descent and she’s been dating photographer Roman Palumbo for some time now. In addition to building solid followings on Instagram and Twitter, Sierra and Roman have also recently launched a YouTube channel where they have posted a handful of videos.

Sierra Skye has certainly mastered the sultry gaze that entices her Instagram followers and she obviously knows how to strike the perfect pose to highlight all of her enviable curves. The social media model and influencer regularly snags 100,000+ likes on her Instagram posts and her fans cannot wait to see what she reveals to them next.