‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Rey Crashes Thanksgiving To Interrogate Nikki!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 23 bring some Thanksgiving surprises of the good and not so good variety for residents of Genoa City. Please note that CBS will not air a new Y&R episode for Thursday, November 22.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) Thanksgiving holiday is affected by Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) investigation, according to She Knows Soaps. Victoria hosts the Newmans at her house this year, and she even planned to do the cooking. Even Nick (Joshua Morrow) manages to show up with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Nick although Victor (Eric Braeden) plans to be there too. Perhaps they can behave for at least one meal.

Ultimately, Rey interrogates Nikki during the holiday, which puts a bit of a damper on things for the Newmans, and brings Rey at least a bit closer to the truth of the situation.

In addition to throwing some cold water on Nikki and Victoria’s holiday plans, Rey joins the entire Rosales family as help Sharon (Sharon Case) with her tradition of hosting the homeless for a feast at Crimson Lights. Even Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) shows up with some tasty food to play nice for at least one day while they help feed those in Genoa City who otherwise not have a warm place to go with a delicious holiday meal.

Even Lola (Sasha Calle) manages to get into the holiday spirit, and she calls a truce with Mia. It’s not surprising Lola has no love lost for her sister-in-law considering she slept with Arturo (Jason Canela) while married to Rey.

Thanksgiving is here! Get ready for lies, family gatherings, and more this week on #YR. ???? pic.twitter.com/FG2fvOEasz — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 18, 2018

Meanwhile, after taking some time to think about Jack’s (Peter Bergman) generous offer, Kerry (Alice Hunter) decides to join the Abbotts for Thanksgiving dinner despite initially claiming she had other plans. Jack also held out hope that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) would join the family for the holiday although she left and took her patents with her to start a new company called My Beauty in Paris. Billy (Jason Thompson), however, thought Jack hoped for too much.

However, in the midst of the gathering, Jack gets unexpected news during Thanksgiving dinner at the Abbott house. It’s possible that perhaps he’ll receive a call or something else from Ashley, or the communication may be related to something else entirely. The Abbotts have struggled this year, but perhaps heading into 2019, they will end up having a better year together while helping Dina (Marla Adams) live out her days in peace.