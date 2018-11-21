Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Reportedly Getting ‘Engaged’ Soon

They are clearly head over heels for each other, but it seems like Bella Hadid and her musician beau The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, may be ready for the next step in their relationship. According to UsWeekly, the young power couple might be gearing up for their engagement.

“They’re madly in love with each other,” a source said.

“A proposal is on the horizon.”

The move may come as no surprise to fans of the 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model and the 28-year-old “Starboy” hitmaker, who have been dating on and off for the past three years. The couple started dating in 2015, but broke up a year later. Then in January 2017, he was spotted cosying up to his ex-flame Selena Gomez, with the two eventually embarking on a trip to Europe (and famously kissing in Venice, Italy). Their 10-month-long romance ended in October 2017, after pictures emerged of Selena having breakfast with her ex-boyfriend of years, Justin Bieber.

But by April of 2018, it seemed like Bella and The Weeknd had rekindled their romance. The two were spotted attending many events together, with Gigi Hadid’s youngest sister supporting her Canadian beau at several of his concerts as well. The couple has also reportedly moved in together, after the singer asked his brunette babe to move in with him in his New York City apartment.

“He asked her to move in and she, of course, agreed. She felt that this was the next best step in their relationship,” the source added.

According to the Daily Mail, the two lovebirds live in a rented $60,000 a month penthouse in Manhattan’s Tribeca area. When Bella turned 22 on October 9, The Weeknd along with her closest friends and family organized a surprise party for the model.

She later posted several pictures of the surprise bash, including some adorable snaps of her and Abel snuggling, which she captioned: “I’m still in shock thinking about my birthday this year. I’ve never felt so much love & happiness. Thank u to my baby, my beautiful family and friends for making this surprise so special. This was the best day ever( EVER).. thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes. I feel so lucky, I can’t believe it.”

The couple is often seen roaming the streets of New York City together. Bella was last seen in NYC earlier this week, but according to her Instagram account, she’s currently in Paris for work.