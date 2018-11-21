England & US Engage In Twitter War Over How To Pronounce Blink-182

On Tuesday night, The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s co-head writer Ian Karmel set off an international Twitter feud about how to pronounce the name of the iconic pop-punk band Blink-182. The comedian opened up a Twitter forum — with the band’s Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge — to call out their fans in the U.K. who pronounce the name as “Blink One Eight Two,” according to NME.

“The British call Blink-182 ‘Blink One Eight Two’ and I’m not saying that’s WHY they lost the Revolutionary War, but…” Karmel’s tweet read.

“We don’t have TIME for the extra syllable, we’re too busy trying to fix Brexit,” one user from Britain replied.

Several Twitter users joined in the conversation to either defend Britain — or to agree with Karmel that the pronunciation is actually “Blink One Eighty Two.” One user pointed out that, in the English language, one eighty two doesn’t really exist. As a number it would be read “one hundred eighty two,” but as a set of figures it would be “one eight two.” There’s a point for Team Britain.

On the other hand, a user on Team America pointed out that he pronounces the monetary value of $1.82 as “one eighty two,” so the phrase could still exist.

Many others joined in to simply bash the opposing country for fun. One user said that Americans must be wrong because “football” is used to describe a game where the ball is held in the hands, not on the feet.

One person from Team Britain brought up the divide on the word “aluminium,” where Americans spell and pronounce the word “aluminum.”

Fellow comedian and talk show host James Corden, Karmel’s boss, weighed in to admit that British pronunciations may be a bit unusual — but America is actually also wrong on this one, according to Billboard.

“They technically should be called Blink one hundred and eighty two. Don’t take some moral high ground here,” Corden said.

Corden has a point against both teams, there. Former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge decided to play his own joke on everyone involved by saying that no one is correct.

“It’s actually — Blink eighteen-two…People have all gotten this wrong for years. Sometimes this can happen with very complex, thoughtful and elevated art, DeLonge said.

Finally, Blink-182’s bassist and co-lead vocalist, Mark Hoppus, came in to settle the argument. He admitted that either one eighty two or one eight two is fine. However, he asked that everyone get the capitalization correct, which reportedly no one has done for years, according to Consequence of Sound.

“I feel like we’ve lost sight of the fact that the B in blink-182 should be lower-case,” Hoppus wrote.