LFO Singer Devin Lima Dies After Yearlong Cancer Battle

LFO singer Devin Lima passed away early Wednesday morning after a yearlong battle with adrenal cancer, TMZ reported. Lima, part of a popular Boston based boyband, LFO (Lyte Funky Ones), was 41 at the time of his death.

Doctors discovered a football-sized tumor that was wrapped around Lima’s adrenal gland and surrounding organs in October of last year, per TMZ. After a biopsy, it was revealed that Lima had stage four cancer.

“The tumor was the size of a football. But [surgery] was smooth, they didn’t have to take out some of the organs they thought they would. Devin asked me to give you this update without him because, frankly, he’s not feeling very well. But he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you’ve sent his way,” fellow bandmate Brad Fischetti updated fans in a video, as reported by People.

“I wish we had better news to share. It’s devastating news but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind or soul and if anybody can defeat this, it’s Devin,” Fischetti added in the video.

LFO reached the height of their popularity during the boy band craze of the 90s. “Summer Girls” became a staple on mixtapes in 1999, and launched the pop trio into the spotlight. The self-titled album, LFO had a number of singles that hit the Billboard Top 200. Their video for “Girl On T.V.” starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, who briefly dated band member Rich Cronin in the 90s.

Gabe Palacio / Getty Images

This is the second death in the band — Cronin lost his own battle to cancer in September of 2010, suffering a stroke due to complications from the disease. He had been battling acute myelogenous leukemia since 2005, per a Billboard profile on Cronin after his death.

The band toured with Britney Spears and appeared on several teen-centered shows such as All That and The Amanda Bynes Show. They followed up their debut album with the 2001 “Life Is Good,” but the boy band craze had faded, and LFO broke up in 2002. In 2009 they announced on their myspace page that they were heading out on a reunion tour. Cronin would pass away shortly after that tour ended, MTV reported.

Born Harold Lima in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the singer also had acting roles in a few 90s films such as “Longshot” (2001), “American Pie Presents: Beta House” (2007) and “All That” (1994).