Gigi Hadid Flaunts Toned Legs In Skimpy Disney-Themed Outfit

Gigi Hadid is showing her love for all things Disney and Minnie Mouse in her latest social media snapshot.

On Tuesday, Nov. 20, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram account to share sexy new photo of herself. In the picture, the Victoria’s Secret model is seen wearing a pair of black and red mouse ears, complete with red and white polka dot bow and a tiny veil, as well as a black mickey mouse cropped hooded sweatshirt.

The model also dons a pair of skin-tight spandex briefs that are red and have Mickey’s signature white buttons on them. Gigi completes the unusual look by sporting a pair of black studded high top boots.

In the photo, Hadid has on a full face of make up, which includes a dramatic eye and nude lip. She lifts her right leg up in front of her and stands on the toes of her left leg, which flaunts just how toned and bronzed her stems really are. Gigi’s shoulder length, brown hair is styled in loose waves for the photo.

In the caption, Hadid uses the song lyrics, “Oh Mickey u so fine,” and then reveals in the hashtags that she’s celebrating Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday.

Gigi Hadid also posted another photo, revealing that the Disney themed photos were taken for Chaos magazine. In the second photo, the model dons a pair of black stunned and spiked mouse ears with a nod to New York City on them. She also opens up about what Disney has meant to her.

“The center of the consistent joy and wonder that Disney has been in my life and so many millions, everyone’s family man Mr. M Mouse turned 90 this week and I’m very excited to be on the @chaos special edition issue to celebrate!!!!!!!” the model captioned the snapshot.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gigi recently walked the runway at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in NYC. The model hit the stage with fellow angels such as her own sister Bella Hadid, close friend Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skrive, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill.

During the show, musical guests like The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, and The Struts performed as the models strutted their stuff on the catwalk.

Fans can see more of Gigi Hadid when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Dec. 2 on CBS.