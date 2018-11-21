Meghan McCain Celebrates First Anniversary Of Wedding With Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain of ABC’s The View is celebrating her one-year anniversary of wedded bliss to husband Ben Domenech with a touching post on Instagram.

People Magazine reported that Meghan, 34, shared a slideshow of sweet photos from her wedding day and continued to praise the love and respect she receives from Domenech, 36.

“1 year married tomorrow baby, I can’t believe it’s been a year. My ride or die from day one. In the words of the late poet Johnny Cash— we fell into a burning ring of fire,” said Markle in the caption of the post.

“My great love, my best friend, my true partner, my shelter from the storm. I would not have survived this last year without you,” Meghan wrote in reference to the death of her father Sen. John McCain.

The Senator died in August at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer.

“Thank you for always taking on the world beside me— Bonnie and Clyde forever. I love you with my entire heart Ben,” Meghan concluded.

The couple married in a ceremony in Meghan’s home state of Arizona on November 21, 2017, just four months after Sen. McCain revealed that he was battling glioblastoma, an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer.

The wedding was supposed to take place at a later date but was pushed up due to McCain’s failing health.

McCain and Domenech’s affair took place at the McCain family ranch in Cornville, Arizona, outside Sedona. The guest list numbered 117 according to People, and the western hunting-lodge theme featured a menu designed for her dad.

Cindy McCain told People of the family-friendly nuptials, “Meghan really geared it a great deal to her dad so he would enjoy the menu.”

People noted that some of the food served at the event included wild game and a dessert bar packed with pies, including the senator’s favorite flavor, apple.

Just days ago, McCain posted a photo of the late senator cooking at the family’s home.

She reminisced about the time she spent with her father on the weekends, which were reserved for family.

“You used to get up early in the morning and go get us all Starbucks in town in the Cottonwood Safeway and then come home and make eggs and bacon. You always had a giant venti cappuccino. We would eat on the porch and talk about life and politics while you read the newspaper and watched out for the hawks to fly by,” she shared.

Markle also noted that her father’s death feels like “some awful parallel universe I fell into.”

The View airs weekdays on ABC.