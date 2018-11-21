WWE Star Becky Lynch Makes Film Debut In ‘The Marine 6’

SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch is one of the most popular WWE superstars today. Not only does she have great in-ring talent, but Becky Lynch’s talents go far beyond the squared circle. For her first film role, Becky Lynch portrays Maddy Hayes in The Marine 6: Close Quarters. Maddy is one of the leaders in an international gang that has kidnapped a young woman, Sarah (Louisa Connolly-Burnham), and Jake Carter (Mike “The Miz” Mizanin) and Luke Trapper (Shawn Michaels) team up to save Sarah.

The film is arguably the best in the Marine franchise, and WWE fans will likely love seeing Becky Lynch, Shawn Michaels, and The Miz square off in a movie. The Marine 6 is filled with action-packed sequences and brilliant choreography, and Michaels and Lynch eventually battle it out on the screen. I recently had the pleasure of talking with Becky Lynch about The Marine 6, and she shared what it was like acting in her first movie, little-known details on her fight scene with Shawn Michaels, and what it meant to her to work with Michaels.

Carter Lee: Hey, Becky. How are you?

Becky Lynch: I’m alright. How are you?

CL: I’m doing very well, thank you. I know you only have a few minutes, so I’ll cut to the chase here. I watched The Marine 6 recently and I really enjoyed it. I spoke with Shawn Michaels earlier and he told me that this was your first acting role. Was this actually your first acting role in a film? I know that you have done stunt work before for Vikings.

BL: That is correct.

CL: Wow. I’m shocked. I’m a film critic and also a producer, and I’m pleasantly surprised that this was your first part. You looked like such a natural on the screen and you killed it. What did it feel like? Did it feel natural while you were doing this? Tell me about the process.

BL: Thank you so much. I did some theater acting, but this was the first time I was able to get out there and have that experience in a movie, and with such wonderful people like Shawn Michaels and The Miz. It was such a great experience. The director, James Nunn, was incredible and I loved, loved every second of it. I can’t wait to do more.

CL: There’s a ton of impressive choreography, stunts, and fight sequences in this. What was one of the more challenging ones for you during the film?

BL: We didn’t have a lot of time to film this movie. I think the whole thing was filmed within 21 days. By the time we got to the fight scene between me and Shawn Michaels, we had 30 minutes to film that whole scene.

CL: Wow!

BL: So, you’re seeing 30 minutes worth of work there, so that was probably the most challenging because we wanted it to be great, as you do with everything, and when you only have 30 minutes to get all these shots and it’s quite intricate. What you see is maybe a quarter of what was meant to be of the fight scene, but we made do.

CL: Oh, for sure. And the audience can’t tell. I would never know from looking at that fight sequence that it was supposed to be longer. It felt complete to me.

BL: Well, there’s a little bit of insider information for you [laughs]. I also got to have a fight scene with Shawn Michaels, talk about a childhood dream come true.

CL: No kidding. You recently told TV Insider and the Gorilla Position podcast what great advice Shawn gave to you recently, on how when you return to WWE after filming, have the attitude that you’re a top star, to go back with confidence, and that’s seemingly exactly what you’ve done. You’ve really gone to the next level and everyone’s embracing you. I spoke with Shawn earlier and he had nothing but great praises to give you. What was it like being able to bond with him not only with the filming of The Marine 6, but to also to talk shop about the WWE? Was getting advice from a legend like Shawn Michaels surreal?

BL: Yeah, absolutely. I’ve always been a fan of Shawn and he’s one of the greatest performers of all time, and in this movie, you can see that he’s just an all-around incredible performer. I think everybody was blown away by how good he was and how great his comedic timing is. He’s phenomenal. And just how patient he was with me, and how kind, and there’s no air to graces about him.

We got to take a lot of trips from the hotel to the sets, and he would just give me advice and tell me his struggles. Wrestling doesn’t come naturally to me, right, it’s something that I have to work at because I’m not particularly athletic, but I’m a hard worker and I love this. I love performing, and I think maybe that comes a little bit more natural for me. I remember asking him, ‘How are you always so good.’ He said, ‘Well, it just kind of came naturally to me [laughing]. I don’t remember anything ever being hard.’ He’s just meant to me where he is, and he’s got that great mindset and that great confidence in himself to be so good at this, and that’s why he’s one of the best of all time.

CL: I know you’ve got to run. In closing, you did such a good job in this action movie and as a heel in The Marine 6, I would love to know some other genres that you may want to do in the future moving forward. You seem to have a good sense of humor. Is comedy something you may be interested in?

BL: Oh, I think comedy would definitely be something that I would love to do. I’m not sure what kind of genre you would put the Wes Anderson type movies in, but that would be a dream person for me to work with, eventually. But yeah, I think comedy.

CL: Well, I look forward to seeing you in more movies for sure. Thank you.

BL: Thank you so much.