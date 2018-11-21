Meghan Markle Stuns In Club Monaco Coat & Dress During Visit To Hubb Community Kitchen

The Hubb Community Kitchen works to give aid to people affected by Grenfell Tower fire in London last year.

With her marriage to Prince Harry and a new addition to the family on the way, Meghan Markle has a lot to be thankful for this year. The holiday additionally marks the one-year anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s engagement, another reason for her to give thanks. With so much going for her, it’s no surprise she’s decided to give back in the form of a Thanksgiving-themed cooking affair at West London’s Hubb Community Kitchen on November 21.

The expectant mom was joined at the charity kitchen by the same team of ladies she partnered with in the making of her popular cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook. The Inquisitr reported back in September about the food-centric event that also included Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland. The women had joined together in a joint effort at Kensington Palace to cook delicious and diverse recipes and to additionally launch Markle’s charity cookbook.

September’s charity event marked the launch of Markle’s first solo charity project as a member of the royal family, and she also penned a forward in the charity cookbook. According to ET Online, Together: Our Community Cookbook was a commercial success and has sold over 40,000 copies in the United Kingdom. Together also raised $270,000 in the seven weeks that it’s been on sale, and the proceeds are being used to allow the Hubb Community Kitchen “stay open seven days a week.” Funds from the proceeds also pay for food safety courses for the kitchen’s personnel.

Meghan Markle was there in a royal capacity, but of course, many of her fans were interested to see what ensemble the fashion-conscious expectant mom had chosen to wear to the event. The Duchess of Sussex didn’t disappoint, and she looked positively radiant in her winter attire. For the occasion, she stunned in a Club Monaco coat and dress that she topped off with cozy ebony tights and matching ankle boots.

Once the Duchess of Sussex arrived, she discussed with kitchen co-ordinator Zaheera Sufyaan (shown below) how the funds raised by her cookbook were making a difference.

Meghan Markle Just Returned to the Hubb Community Kitchen @QueenVicMirror:https://t.co/s4dUXAvtlH — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) November 21, 2018

While outside, she embraced the happy women she had collaborated with before, and in one photo, the mom-to-be was captured flashing a little bit of her baby bump.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Once inside Hubb Community Kitchen, Meghan Markle quickly started preparations to cook the 200 meals for the community.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex quickly took off her coat and donned an apron that concealed her pregnant tummy. One photo taken at the event showcased the wedding band and engagement ring that, per Town & Country, Prince Harry helped design. The baubles are made from Welsh gold, a royal tradition.