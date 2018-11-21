Sommer Ray Flaunts Her Killer Body In A Sports Bra In Latest Instagram Post

Sommer Ray’s incredible body and sultry Instagram snaps have earned her quite a following on the popular social media platform. The 22-year-old took to her page on Tuesday to share a snap of herself donning sports attire to celebrate that she finally got a gym at her home.

In the snap, the Instagram model is sitting on a gym equipment as she rocks skintight workout pants and a matching sports bra in gray with yellow and black details at the waist and at the bottom part of the bra. The Colorado native paired her workout attire with a pair of white sneakers and socks that go over the pants. She is sitting with her torso propped up in a way that accentuates her hourglass figure.

Sommer is looking fiercely into the camera with her lips slightly puckered and lightly opened in a seductive way. She is holding her hand up to the side of her face while resting the other on her knee. To complete her gym look, the popular influencer is wearing a 1950s style yellow scarf tied around her head as well as several silver rings on her fingers.

In the caption, the model said she is excited to finally own her own gym at home because this means she will be able to post more workout videos now.

“I’m so weird about filming in public gyms hahha I feel so awkward but nowwwww it’s on,” she wrote underneath the snap, adding that if her followers like her matching outfit they should check out the page for her collection.

The post, which she shared with her whopping 19.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 480,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments. Fans took to the comment section to say that they are excited to learn workout tips from her and to ask when she will begin shipping her collection worldwide.

“I’m excited to watch these vidz,” one follower wrote, while another added, “why is she so perfect.”

As Forbes has pointed out, Sommer began taking Instagram seriously in 2015. Though she started out as a fitness model, she has since begun focusing on using YouTube and Instagram to show off her personality as well as her body.

According to the Forbes report, Sommer hasn’t undergone any cosmetic surgery and attributes her fit figure to good genes, a healthy lifestyle, and hard work in the gym, which she has been passionate about for years.