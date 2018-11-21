Samsung Galaxy S10 To Get Giant-Sized Screen, Six Cameras, And 5G, ‘Wall Street Journal’ Reports

The latest rumors surrounding Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy S10, suggest that the device’s highest-end variant will come with an unprecedented number of cameras, as well as a display that’s even larger than that of this year’s Galaxy Note 9 phablet.

Citing a report from the Wall Street Journal’s Timothy W. Martin, ZDNet wrote that the Galaxy S10 is expected to come with a version that has a combined six rear- and front-facing cameras, 5G support, and a 6.7-inch display. That makes the rumored device larger than the Galaxy Note 9, which, as noted by Android Central, comes with a 6.4-inch screen as one of its basic specifications.

According to ZDNet, the super-sized Samsung Galaxy S10 model, which is reportedly known behind the scenes by the codename “Beyond X,” appears to be the latest example of the ongoing “camera wars,” where smartphone makers try to outdo the other by including more cameras on their new devices. However, the publication cited a passage from the Wall Street Journal report, which speculated that Samsung might be going with four rear cameras and two front cameras on this Galaxy S10 variant in order to offer additional zoom features and “smarter” photography in portrait mode, and add to the depth of images used in augmented reality apps.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Gets 4 New Colors In 2019 – https://t.co/tVL9GFJMFG pic.twitter.com/2zEnpDDaEl — TechnoidHub (@TechnoidHub) November 20, 2018

While it was not explicitly stated in ZDNet’s report on the rumored 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10, SamMobile described the device as the fourth Galaxy S10 variant expected to roll out to consumers early next year. Prior to the new reports, Samsung was rumored to be planning something similar to Apple’s release strategy with its 2018 iPhone models by releasing three Galaxy S10 variants, including 6.4-inch and 5.8-inch flagship models and a 5.8-inch “entry-level” version. The 6.7-inch version, according to SamMobile, is expected to be the top-of-the-line model in the S10 series, with “technologically superior” specifications compared to the other three.

Prior to the new rumors on the “Beyond X” Galaxy S10, reports from publications such as Phone Arena suggested that international versions of Samsung’s 2019 flagship will be powered by the company’s newly unveiled Exynos 9820 processor. The device is also likely to include an ultrasonic in-display sensor on some models, in lieu of the iris scanning technology that debuted on 2016’s Galaxy Note 7.

Aside from the aforementioned specifications and features, SamMobile noted that the “Beyond X” variant of the Galaxy S10 might also come with a feature found on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro that allows the phone’s battery to “wirelessly charge other devices.”

The 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 is reportedly expected to arrive at the same launch event as the other three rumored Galaxy S10 models, but might only be released when mobile carriers activate their 5G networks. According to SamMobile, this could happen sometime late in the first quarter, or early in the second quarter of 2019.