How Toni Braxton Lost Her $5 Million Engagement Ring

Toni made an emotional plea to get her engagement ring back on Instagram.

Singer Toni Braxton is calling for the safe return of her engagement ring from fiance Birdman, thought to be worth a huge $5 million. Per Hollywood Life, the star lost her multi-million dollar jewelry after taking a flight from New York to Los Angeles when her luggage was lost by the airline and her ring subsequently stolen.

Braxton confirmed that her Louis Vuitton luggage had been lost during her recent flight from the East Coast to the West Coast of the U.S. She then gave fans an update shortly after, revealing that her bag had been found but several items had been taken, including her engagement ring.

Taking to Twitter on November 20, she wrote, “Hey everyone, @delta located my LV Train Case! Yay! Unfortunately most of my jewelry items are missing…including MY ENGAGEMENT RING!”

Toni then asked for the ring to be safely returned to her, claiming that no questions would be asked about where it went if she got it back.

“Whoever BORROWED it…PLEEEASE return it!!!!” the Braxton Family Values star wrote alongside a sad and crying face emoji. “I promise, no questions asked!”

Braxton also mourned the loss of her huge ring in a post on her Instagram account as she shared a photo of herself wearing the huge rock from her husband-to-be during an appearance at the screening of her made-for-TV film Faith Under Fire in New York back in January.

“Feeling back to my old self again, yay! But I’m sad today,” she wrote with a crying emoji, revealing that she had named the ring Bonnie.

But while she admitted that she was “sad” over the missing ring, Toni also told fans in the November 20 post that she was feeling “optimistic that someone will find Bonnie and return her home!”

Alicia Davis, the VP of Merchandise at Shane Co., described the seriously expensive jewelry to Hollywood Life.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

“Toni Braxton’s missing engagement ring is a 10-carat oval cut canary diamond in pave setting and is valued up to $5 million dollars,” she said of the piece.

Per E! News, the “Unbreak My Heart” singer and sister of Tamar Braxton first flashed the rock and confirmed her engagement to Birdman during an appearance on the British daytime talk show Loose Women back in February.

Showing off the ring to the hosts as she brushed back her hair and pretended to scratch her face on the huge diamond, Toni remarked, “He did well, right?”

She also gushed over the producer during her time across the pond in London, revealing on the show that the two had actually known each other for 16 years before getting engaged.

“He’s a gentleman. He’s such a gentleman. Opening doors,” Toni said of her man. “I promise you.”