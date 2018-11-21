Ariana Grande Wearing Diamond Friendship Ring On ‘That Finger,’ Who Is It From?

Ariana Grande is sporting a diamond friendship ring on “that finger” just one month after she broke off her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Who is the new bling from?

According to Page Six, the singer, 25, has traded Davidson’s $93,000 piece of ice for a smaller diamond ring. However, she is also sharing the love with six of her best friends, leading fans to believe she purchased the rings herself in a show of solidarity with her closest girl pals.

After releasing the breakup anthem “Thank U, Next,” Grande posted a video to Instagram Stories of the solitaire diamonds.

Each looks like smaller engagement rings. Two of her friends have the exact same ring as the singer.

“3/7,” she captioned the video.

Some of Grande’s pals have shown off their new ice on the social media site, including influencer Alexa Luria and singer Njomza.

Grande and Davidson parted ways in October after a whirlwind romance and engagement, all in under six months.

Despite declaring their love for each other on social media and professing their love via several new matching tattoos, the young couple parted ways in what was allegedly a messy breakup.

Radar Online reported that the pop star — who rented a luxurious Manhattan apartment for the couple to share upon their engagement — had changed the locks on the doors so that Davidson could not return to the home that they once shared. She now lives there alone.

“Ariana has no plans to continue being friends with Pete,” a source close to the Sweetener singer said to Radar Online. The source also added that the couple’s split was “amicable,” but it was Grande who put the brakes on the relationship.

“If he had his way, he would still be with her,” said the source of Davidson’s love for Grande.

“Ariana has the absolute support of her family and friends,” a friend to the singer revealed to Radar Online. “She has a lot of work to do on herself and she is in the process of healing and recovering from the breakup,” the insider said.

Grande purchased the 4,000-square-foot love nest for the couple in June of 2018, shortly after their whirlwind courtship and engagement.

Since their breakup, Davidson has only made one comment regarding his union with Grande during a comedy show Judd & Pete for America, benefiting Swing Left at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood, as reported by E! Entertainment.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” Davidson told the crowd. “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

Davidson currently appears on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.