‘B&B’ Spoilers For Wednesday, November 21: Quinn Guards Eric When Donna Shows Up For Thanksgiving

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 20 reveals that families gather to celebrate Thanksgiving. As with all family gatherings, there is a little bit of drama to go along with that cheer, according to Highlight Hollywood. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will feel very protective of Eric Forrester (John McCook) when Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) shows up at her house.

Donna Arrives For Thanksgiving Dinner on Bold and the Beautiful

Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Eric and Quinn had set up their Thanksgiving dinner guest list. According to Inquisitr, When Quinn did not want to invite Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) or Charlie (Dick Christie) to the festivities, it was Eric who stepped up for her. He also extended an invite to Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) since Julius (Obba Babbatunde) and Vivienne (Anna Maria Horsforth) would be spending the holiday with Rick (Jacob Young) and Maya (Karla Mosley). Likewise, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) was also invited.

Since Eric seems to want to include everyone in their celebrations, it makes sense that Donna would show up. Donna has admitted to Pam that she was happiest when she was married to Eric, and B&B fans will remember how she paraded in her underwear in front of him. For once, Quinn’s gut-feeling is correct and she needs to protect her marriage.

Quinn Fuller Forrester Guards Eric Forrester

Quinn heard Pam tell Eric that she thought that Stephanie that Donna still loved him, Quinn will be extra-protective of her husband. She has previously confronted Donna about her obvious interest in Eric, and Donna managed to turn the tables on her. She implied that Eric and Quinn’s marriage must be on shaky ground since she was so insecure.

Now with Donna making herself at home, Quinn will be feeling more threatened than ever. She has Pam backing Donna up, and even Stephanie is supposedly in the blonde’s corner.

TODAY: The Forresters, Logans, Spencers, Avants and Spectras gather for their traditional #Thanksgiving dinner, setting aside their grievances and saying something kind to the person to their right. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jyKEFbPV4t — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 21, 2018

Thanksgiving Feast on B&B

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 21 indicates that everyone will congregate at Eric’s house for Thanksgiving. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) did the seating plan, and they will play the traditional “say something kind about the person on your right game.”

According to the B&B spoiler photo, this would mean that Pam has to say something kind about Quinn, while Eric will also have some nice words for Donna.

