‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, November 20: Katie Hands Bill The New Custody Papers, Steffy Admits To Feeling Sad

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, November 20 reveals that Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom) waited for Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) to go to work before she went to meet with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). She told him that she wanted to give him the paperwork herself, and told him that his parental rights to Will Spencer (Finnegan George) have been restored.

Katie told him that she still believes that she did the right thing by suing for sole custody because she didn’t recognize who Bill was anymore. According to She Knows Soaps, she said that he neglected Will. Bill said that Will was his priority now and that he wanted to move forward. He said that it was good to be on the same team together again. Will could count on him.

Tiffany Coyne, from Let’s Make A Deal, debuted as Sharon, as reported by Inquisitr. Sharon is Will’s friend’s mother and came to drop Will off. She suggested a play date for Will and her son for the following week and then left. Bill said that he and Will would spend some time together during the holidays and that he would take him to basketball the following week. Will said that the only gift he wanted was to spend more time with his father. Bill wanted the same thing, and father and son hugged.

Katie waits until Thorne is at work before meeting with Bill to discuss Will. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ocG6j3CBRn #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/HGinCJ7ljs — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 20, 2018

Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) spent some quality time with her parents. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) arrived and realized that Liam Spencer and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were having a moment with their daughter. When she wanted to leave, Steffy insisted that she stay because they were all family now.

Steffy and Hope tried to patch things up after Hope admitted that she wasn’t happy when Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) chose the Intimates line over Hope For The Future. They agreed to put their differences aside for the sake of their daughters.

Steffy asked the couple if they had already chosen a name. They hadn’t but were looking for a strong name. Hope asked if Steffy was excited about Kelly’s first holiday. Steffy admitted that she was finding it difficult. She was trying to deal with the loss of the future she had imagined. She had always thought she would spend this time together with Liam as a family with Kelly.

She assured them that she was not jealous of them, but was trying to mourn what could have been. She nevertheless wanted to focus on being thankful for what they had. Hope said that they would all try their best.