Josie Canseco Sends Temperatures Soaring In Racy Instagram Snap

Josie Canseco is following in the footsteps of her mother by becoming a Playboy model. In a photo posted to the magazine’s Instagram account, the 22-year-old stunner is sure to send temperatures soaring.

In the snap, the model is squatting on a metal and leather chair with her derriere toward the camera. The Victoria’s Secret model is wearing a long-sleeved sheer black bodysuit that leaves her booty on full display. Canseco’s bare feet and knees are resting on the chair and she supports her upper body on her arms as she leans forward toward the back the chair in a pose that accentuates her figure, particularly her backside and thighs.

The blonde bombshell is looking straight into the onlooker with puckered lips in a seductive way. The Playboy model is wearing her blonde tresses down swept across her head in a sexy style that showcases her natural waves.

As the Inquisitr previously noted, the young model is no stranger to the spotlight. As the daughter of former Playboy model Jessica Canseco and former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco, who had a long and controversial career that included World Series fame and an entanglement in PED use, Josie has been around fame her entire life.

Josie and her mother also appeared on The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition, which aired from March to July 2016.

The post, shared to the Instagram account in the late hours of Tuesday with the magazine’s 7 million followers, garnered nearly 40,000 likes and more than 180 comments in about 10 hours. The comment section was flooded with heart-eyed and fire emoji, signaling Instagram users liked the photo. Users also left messages in a host of languages, including English, Spanish, German, and Japanese.

“Such a babe,” one English-speaking commenter wrote underneath the snap, while another added, “Absolutely beautiful.”

As the Daily Mail reported before the event, Josie snagged a spot to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year after booking the much-sought-after gig back in September. This wasn’t the first time the model tried out for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show, according to an Inquisitr report. After missing out on the 2017 VS fashion show, Josie hit the gym harder to tighten her body and spent the year between tryouts improving her runway skills.

“About to be the best week of my life. VS fitting today, bday on the 5th, rehearsals and show on 7/8th. AHHHH,” the model celebrated on her Instagram page, according to the Daily Mail.