Tori Roloff And Jackson In ‘Terrifying’ Car Accident – Car Totaled

Tori Roloff shared the “scariest moment” in her life with fans yesterday after she was involved in a car accident that left her car totaled earlier in the month. The Little People, Big World mom was in the car with her 1-year-old son Jackson when the accident happened.
Despite their Ford car getting totaled in the accident, Tori reports that “everyone is fine.” Tori explains how she immediately looked in the rearview mirror to check on her 1-year-old son Jackson Roloff.
While Tori felt “overwhelmed and guilty” about the danger her son skirted at the time, she later found humor in what she witnessed from Jackson. Her precious baby son was sitting in his car seat completely oblivious to the dangerous situation they’d just endured.
Furthermore, Jackson was entertaining himself by sucking his toes, which brings a smile to Tori’s face today. The adorable baby wasn’t at all aware of anything but his toes during that harrowing moment.
The daughter-in-law of Matt and Amy Roloff from the reality show Little People, Big World posted the incident on her Instagram page this week. Within minutes of the post going up, fans commented on this experience Tori shared.
View this post on Instagram
A couple weeks ago I was in a car accident. Everyone is fine! It wasn’t anything major. However it was probably the scariest moment I’ve had in life so far. I started bawling the moment I looked in my mirror at my baby boy in the back seat. The fact that I put him in danger like that let the guilt and fear overwhelm me. He was totally fine. Now I find it humorous because when I looked back at him he was sucking on his toes completely oblivious to what just happened. It was still terrifying. I know it seems weird but I was so thankful for @nuna_usa – we had replaced his car seat-no joke-3 days before. It was honestly God watching out for our little man. Unfortunately my little Ford was totaled. The silver lining to all of this is we join the @honda family with a mom mobile as my neighbor puts it. Murphy is happy because he get the whole back to himself and j is safer in this tank. Drive safe people. Nothing like this to check myself and put everything back into perspective. God is so good. #zandtpartyofthree #babyjroloff Update: our car seat has been replaced with another @nuna_usa rava! Best in the bizzzz.
Tori credits “God watching out for her little man” in a brand new car seat she installed just three days prior to this accident. Tori said, “I know it seems weird but I was so thankful for @nuna_usa, we had replaced his car seat-no joke-three days before,” according to In Touch Magazine.
It’s been a few weeks since this accident and Tori found a silver lining in all of this. With her Ford totaled, she got a brand new car. Tori shared, “The silver lining to all of this is we join the @honda family with a mom-mobile as my neighbor puts it.”
Tori did not go into the details of the accident. It is not known if another vehicle was involved in this accident or if her car was the only vehicle involved.
View this post on Instagram
No I’m not pregnant. Yes I love baggy clothes and food. What if I was a women who couldn’t get pregnant? What if I was a women who had body image issues? Asking a woman if she’s pregnant can be extremely damaging. Luckily I know when I get asked these questions it’s coming from a place of love. I know our fans are eager to see our family grow-as are Zach and I and our families- and you guys just want to see us make more adorable babies like baby j. However I hope you think twice about asking a woman “are you pregnant?” Or “when’s the next one coming?” You don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors in anyone’s life. I say this because time and time again I’ve watched my own friends and family struggle with having a baby and I know how much it hurts every time this question is asked. If I believed the magazine articles written about me I’ve been pregnant for the last year and a half. If and when Zach and I are blessed with another little one we will share on our own time and in our own way. We love you guys and so appreciate your love and support. No one wants to see baby j be a big brother more than I do but let’s wait patiently together! ???????????? #zandtpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori
Tori ended her Instagram message by saying, “Drive safe people. Nothing like this to check myself and put everything back into perspective.” Fans hopped online to share their thanks that the mom and son duo were safe and unharmed.
Tori is married to Zach Roloff and Jackson is their only child. The couple just recently shot down rumors that they were expecting a second baby, according to Good Housekeeping last month. At the time Tori warned folks with an online post that it’s “damaging” to ask a woman if she’s pregnant.