Tori Roloff And Jackson In ‘Terrifying’ Car Accident – Car Totaled

The 'Little People, Big World' star revealed she felt 'guilty and overwhelmed' knowing baby Jackson was in danger.

Tori Roloff shared the “scariest moment” in her life with fans yesterday after she was involved in a car accident that left her car totaled earlier in the month. The Little People, Big World mom was in the car with her 1-year-old son Jackson when the accident happened.

Despite their Ford car getting totaled in the accident, Tori reports that “everyone is fine.” Tori explains how she immediately looked in the rearview mirror to check on her 1-year-old son Jackson Roloff.

While Tori felt “overwhelmed and guilty” about the danger her son skirted at the time, she later found humor in what she witnessed from Jackson. Her precious baby son was sitting in his car seat completely oblivious to the dangerous situation they’d just endured.

Furthermore, Jackson was entertaining himself by sucking his toes, which brings a smile to Tori’s face today. The adorable baby wasn’t at all aware of anything but his toes during that harrowing moment.

The daughter-in-law of Matt and Amy Roloff from the reality show Little People, Big World posted the incident on her Instagram page this week. Within minutes of the post going up, fans commented on this experience Tori shared.

Tori credits “God watching out for her little man” in a brand new car seat she installed just three days prior to this accident. Tori said, “I know it seems weird but I was so thankful for @nuna_usa, we had replaced his car seat-no joke-three days before,” according to In Touch Magazine.

It’s been a few weeks since this accident and Tori found a silver lining in all of this. With her Ford totaled, she got a brand new car. Tori shared, “The silver lining to all of this is we join the @honda family with a mom-mobile as my neighbor puts it.”

Tori did not go into the details of the accident. It is not known if another vehicle was involved in this accident or if her car was the only vehicle involved.

Tori ended her Instagram message by saying, “Drive safe people. Nothing like this to check myself and put everything back into perspective.” Fans hopped online to share their thanks that the mom and son duo were safe and unharmed.

Tori is married to Zach Roloff and Jackson is their only child. The couple just recently shot down rumors that they were expecting a second baby, according to Good Housekeeping last month. At the time Tori warned folks with an online post that it’s “damaging” to ask a woman if she’s pregnant.