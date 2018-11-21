Rita Ora Flashes Major Underboob In Latest Instagram Post

Rita Ora is no stranger to posting raunchy pictures on social media, and the pop star claims to be comfortable with her body and assuming a sexual attitude.

So it surely came as no surprise to her fans when she shared a snap of herself flashing major underboob in a risque black outfit consisting of a sheer black bra and a black top, which she paired with high waist black underwear that was only partially covered by cowboy-style saddle pants with big cutouts that showed off her lean thighs. The pants also featured sparkly sequin details and a silver belt buckle. The daring ensemble allowed the British singer to show plenty of skin, including her rock-hard abs and most part of her left breast, which Rita was careful enough to partially cover so as not to infringe Instagram guidelines.

The post was essentially a collage of that sexy picture, in which Rita is wearing dramatic black eye makeup and letting her blonde locks loose and another close-up of her face as well as bits of lyrics of her new song “Falling To Pieces,” which parts were also playing in the background. The blonde bombshell gave fans a quick snippet of what’s to come when her much anticipated sophomore album Phoenix drops on Friday, November 23.

The 27-year-old has been super busy promoting her new studio record, having already performed at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and at the People’s Choice Awards. The album will feature previously-released hit tunes like “Anywhere,” “Girls,” “Your Song,” and “Lonely Together,” with the latter being a collab with late Swedish producer Avicii. She also just dropped a new song called “Cashmere” a couple of days ago, which she had been teasing for a while.

“This album is a true labor of love, and it was important for me to do it my way,” Rita said in a statement, according to Billboard.

However, there may be one thing in particular that her busy schedule is affecting — her sex life. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Rita admitted that her lack of time to get enough sleep was one of the reasons why her sex life is “non-existent.”

“I’ve been working so hard, I just fall asleep. Honest to God. I’m like, ‘Yeah I’ll meet you for a drink,’ but I was meant to go on this dinner [with a guy] after this, and I was just like, ‘I need to go to sleep,'” the pop princess explained.