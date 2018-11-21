NBA Rumors: John Wall Breaks Silence On Trade Rumors, ‘I Want To Finish My Career Here’

Will John Wall finish the 2018-19 NBA season with the Wizards?

Before the start of the 2018-19 NBA season, John Wall expressed a strong confidence that the Washington Wizards have the capability to fully dominate the LeBron James-less Eastern Conference. Aside from the retaining the explosive backcourt duo of Wall and Bradley Beal, the Wizards managed to upgrade their roster with the acquisition of Dwight Howard, Jeff Green, and Austin Rivers this summer.

Unfortunately, as of now, the Wizards don’t look like the team that was supposed to be a major threat in the Eastern Conference. As they continue to struggle in the 2018-19 NBA season, drama started to build around the Wizards. During a practice session, John Wall reportedly had an altercation with Jeff Green and told Wizards head coach Scott Brooks “F*** you!”

John Wall had already fixed the issue with Green and Brooks, but rumors circulated that the Wizards plan to make a huge roster shakeup before the February NBA trade deadline. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Wizards have made every player, including superstars Wall and Bradley Beal, available in trade discussions. The All-Star point guard is clearly unhappy with the trade rumors, saying that what the Wizards need right now is to find a way to improve their performance, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

“I don’t think it’s the motivation we need,” Wall said. “The motivation we need is we are 5-11, we’re losing home games, road games, we’re not playing well on both ends of the floor. We’re not playing no defense. We’ve got the worst [defensive stats] in the entire league. That should be our motivation.”

What should the Wizards do about John Wall and Bradley Beal?@brohrbach has some answers: https://t.co/jd1DN7Rcmf pic.twitter.com/q7gdR1xmZH — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) November 21, 2018

However, despite the drama and trade rumors currently surrounding the Wizards, John Wall still doesn’t see himself playing somewhere else and said that he wants to finish his NBA career in Washington.

“I love being here. I want to finish my career here,” Wall said, via NBC Sports. “That’s all I can control is playing basketball. I can’t control nothing else.”

Wizards fans will surely love to hear Wall’s recent statements, but only the front office has the final say whether they want to trade him or not. The only thing that Wall can control is how he performs on the court to help the Wizards win games.

If they find a way to end their struggle, there is a strong possibility for the Wizards to change their mind and keep their current roster. However, if they continue to lose games, one of John Wall, Bradley Beal, or Otto Porter Jr. could be moved before the February NBA trade deadline.