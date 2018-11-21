Alex Rodriguez Reveals His Christmas Present For Jennifer Lopez

A-Rod is opening up about his big Christmas plans with JLo.

Alex Rodriguez is revealing his big Christmas plans to surprise girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. Speaking to People this week, the former baseball star revealed what he has planned to present the singer and actress with when they spend their second holiday season together as he admitted that he’s already put a whole lot of thought into the all-important gift a month before the big day.

A-Rod revealed to the site that his gift for JLo this Christmas will be more than just something with a hefty price tag, as he said that he likes to give his girlfriend presents that have a little more meaning and thought behind them.

“It has to be something creative. I can’t just go out and buy something expensive,” Alex said, before revealing his thoughts on a more personal gift for the mom of two.

“For Jennifer, something that’s handwritten, maybe a photo,” he suggested but admitted that he wants to keep things a surprise for his girlfriend of close to two years so wouldn’t be revealing too much about his specific idea.

“I don’t want to give any secrets away for this holiday, but it’s something that is heartfelt, something that resembles a memory that we’ve had together that involves our children, that involves our home,” he shared, adding, “because, ultimately, that’s what it’s all about.”

As for what the couple will be up to as the holiday season rolls around, Rodriguez revealed that it will probably be Lopez and her mom doing all the cooking this year.

Alex described Lopez as “the expert cook” in their relationship, but admitted that she got it from her mom Lupe, who’s also a whizz in the kitchen.

“She’s an incredible talent — she dances, she sings and she’s a great cook,” Alex shared of Jennifer’s mom, also admitting that he’s actually not even allowed near the kitchen while the Lopez family are doing some cooking.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“What they do though is they send me on a lot of errands!” he joked of how they get him out of the way but added that he’s “the beneficiary of some good cooking in the kitchen” because of his relationship with Lopez.

As reported by People last year, the couple spent their first Christmas together as a couple in Miami with Jennifer’s family.

The “Get Right” singer shared sweet photos from their first festive season together in 2017, including one photo that showed herself, Alex, her twins with former husband Marc Anthony, her sister Lynda, her mom, and a number of other family members all in their pajamas as they cuddled up together on the sofa.

“Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all your loved ones… sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!!” JLo captioned the sweet family photo she shared with her millions of followers via her Instagram page, adding in capital letters, “MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

Jennifer also shared a video of her man taking a dip in the pool during their hot Floridian Christmas as well as a number of other sweet photos from her family time. One picture shared by Alex on social media featured him showing Jennifer something on his phone as they sat in front of the Christmas tree together.