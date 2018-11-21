‘The Conners’ Fans React To Surprising New Storyline Involving Becky

The life-changing event will mark a new chapter for the struggling eldest Conner kid, but not everyone is happy about how it could play out.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Conners Season 1 episode “Miracles.”

The Conners will soon welcome a new member to their family, but fans have mixed opinions on the surprising storyline. In the episode “Miracles,” 43-year-old Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson) announced she is expecting a baby after previously being told she had less than a 5 percent chance of getting pregnant due to her age.

In the episode, Becky reveals that she got pregnant after a one-night stand and that she plans to raise her child alone, but then realizes she will need some financial support. That’s when she tries to narrow down the identity of the father of her child after admitting that in recent months she hooked up with both Ramon (Marques Ray), the manager at Casita Bonita, the Mexican restaurant she works at, and the bus boy, Emilio (Rene Rosado).

Once Becky realizes that Emilio is her baby daddy (Ramon had a vasectomy), she realizes she won’t be getting much financial help. A subsequent scene shows Becky waiting on restaurant regulars Maria and Bridgette, who find out she is pregnant and sympathize with her concerns over being a struggling single mom.

Maria later tells Bridgette that she wants to adopt Becky’s baby.

“Becky might be the perfect person. I mean, we know her, she knows us… She can even still be involved in the baby’s life. It’d be good for everybody.”

Fans of the original Roseanne series know that Becky Conner was previously preparing to become a surrogate for a woman named Andrea (Sarah Chalke) in exchange for $50,000. When she found her low chances of getting pregnant, the character revealed that she and her late husband Mark (Glenn Quinn) had wanted children together, and she broke down over the news that she would probably never have kids of her own.

Now, faced with a possible adoption storyline, fans of the Roseanne spinoff are freaking out over the idea the eldest Conner daughter would give up her baby over financial concerns.

Omg Becky better not give her baby away #TheConners — northy (@northynort) November 21, 2018

Becky don’t give up that baby! #TheConners — Whitneyfan1990 (@Whitneyfan90) November 21, 2018

.@TheConnersABC Can Becky have ONE THING good in her life? Don’t give the baby to that couple. #theconners — Bass Grrrl ???? (@pookerella) November 21, 2018

I kind of wish they had Becky have like 3.5 kids before Mark died. Becky having kids with someone other than Mark just seems so wrong. #TheConners — Stephanie (@Lutzie25) November 21, 2018

While fans of The Conners were blindsided by the pregnancy storyline, Lecy Goranson recently teased that something big would be happening for Becky. Last week, in an interview on her TV sister Sara Gilbert’s daytime chatfest The Talk, Goranson revealed that something major would take place for Becky on the November 20 episode of the ABC sitcom.

“It’s pretty intense for Becky considering everything else that’s happened, but it really does turn over her entire life and she’s in the middle of it,” Goranson shared. “It’s exciting. I’m excited for everyone to see it.”

You can see Lecy Goranson’s Becky announcing her baby news in The Conners clip below.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.