‘Today’s’ Savannah Guthrie Claps Back At Twitter Troll Over ‘Fugly’ Comment

Savannah is responding to a troll who called her out after seeing her on 'Today'.

Today host Savannah Guthrie is hitting back at a troll who accused her of wearing a “fugly” dress on the NBC morning show. Per Entertainment Tonight, the news anchor clapped back at a hater on the social media site this week after they tweeted out some not so nice comments after seeing her wearing the blush pink dress with ruched detailing around the middle.

According to the site, the Twitter troll sent Savannah a message to let her know that they weren’t exactly a big fan of the ensemble she chose to wear on the November 20 episode of the show, even going as far as to describe it as being “fugly.”

Guthrie then clapped back in a tweet of her own, pointing out that she chooses all of the outfits she wears herself.

“I dress myself!” she hit back in response to the troll’s tweet, which has since been deleted. “Don’t blame the producers!”

She then went on to share a screenshot of a selection of the other messages she receives via the social media site on a daily basis, which featured several hateful comments regarding her dress.

“Twitter in a nutshell,” Guthrie captioned the photo alongside a crying laughing emoji, adding the hashtags #love and #hate. The upload showed several comments she’d been tagged in, many of which were negative.

Should couples share their phone passwords? pic.twitter.com/1AfJDZpAXG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 20, 2018

“Don’t wear that dress ever again!” one Twitter user told her in part, while another wrote, “Savannah, burn that dress! That ugly, flesh colored sack does not become you.”

The upload also shared some positive comments from Today viewers, including one that said they actually loved her choice in the dress for the day.

Also chiming in amid the drama was The Office and The Mindy Project actress Mindy Kaling, who used Twitter to let the news anchor know how much she loves her outfit choices.

“I love your outfits,” Mindy told Savannah on November 20. “Literally wish there was a website to find out what everything is!”

But this certainly isn’t the first time Guthrie has come under fire for her outfit choices on Today.

As the Inquisitr shared back in May, the Today host joked that she was going to burn a dress she wore on the show after a number of viewers claimed it made her look as though she was pregnant.

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

After a Twitter user tweeted her to ask if she was expecting her third child, Savannah quickly shut down the pregnancy rumors by responding, “It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it.”

Guthrie then addressed the response the next day on the NBC morning show, admitting that she’d never received so many comments on a post than she did on that one from fans questioning if she was expecting another baby.