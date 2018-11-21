Kirsten Dunst Shows Off Her Post-Baby Figure In A Swimsuit 6 Months After Giving Birth

Just six months after giving birth to her son Ennis Howard Plemons on May 3, Kirsten Dunst is back on set. And she is rocking a swimsuit, no less.

The actor was spotted in Louisiana on Monday shooting a scene for her upcoming role in AMC’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, as People reported. In the sequence, Dunst is wearing a black one-piece swimsuit featuring gemstones in an array of colors around the plunging neckline, which she paired with a pair of high waisted denim jeans with a red belt around its hoops.

To complete the early 1990’s-inspired look, the actor wore gold hoop earrings and a necklace, as well as a rainbow watch, and white socks and sneakers. The actress is wearing her blonde tresses pulled back into a ponytail, tied together with a pink scrunchie, as per the People report.

The 36-year-old actor looked confident and toned as she danced around making funny faces during the scene during which Dunst seemed to be shouting in an animated fashion to her co-stars who were in the pool, according to the Daily Mail. The pool setting included a backdrop showing a brightly colored waterpark with fake purple palm trees painted on the walls, the report continued.

The AMC comedy is set to debut in 2019 and follows the story of Krystal Gill, played by Dunst, a minimum-wage-earning waterpark employee who strategically works her way to the top of a multi-billion dollar Ponzi scheme that had previously ruined her family, according to its IMDb page.

In the series, Dunst plays a character who is a “dirt poor, very fierce young woman who is relentless in her pursuit of the American dream,” according to the Daily Mail.

Ever since giving birth to baby Ennis, Dunst has kept a low profile, as People noted. Dunst and her fiance Jesse Plemons, 30, were first seen together publicly after the birth of their son while attending the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September.

Dunst and Plemons started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of season 2 of the FX series Fargo. Reports about their engagement began circulating in January 2017 when Dunst was seen with what appeared to be an engagement ring at the Golden Globe Awards, as per the People report.

According to People, Dunst admitted in June 2017 that she wanted to start her own family. News of her pregnancy was confirmed in January of this year.

“I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, ‘I’ve been working since I was 3. It’s time to have babies and chill,'” she is quoted as saying by People.