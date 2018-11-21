Rita Ora Shows Some Skin In A Strapless Tropical Bikini For Swimwear Shoot

Rita posed in a tropical two-piece while promoting her swimwear line.

Rita Ora is showing off her amazing bikini body in a recent swimwear shoot. The Sun shared a new photo of the singer and actress showed off her amazing body in a new promo shoot for her Tezenis Beachwear Collection this week, which showed her getting pretty tropical in a fun two-piece from the line.

In the picture shared online by the outlet, Rita could be seen striking a very sultry pose for the camera while revealing her curves and promoting her new range.

Ora’s toned abs were on full display in the swimwear shoot, framed by her strapless jungle print bikini which featured a number of different colored leaf designs across the top and matching bottoms.

The skimpy suit also featured a unique brown lace insert across the chest, which matched with two similar inserts in the bottoms.

With her hair slicked back and her hands on her head, the “Let You Love Me” singer opted to accessorize her look with several gold chains wrapped around her neck, including a thin gold body chain that stretched from her neck down to her toned torso. Her jewelry also included chunky gold hoop earrings in both ears.

Ora also gave fans a look at her multiple tattoos in the bikini photo, including symbols on her left bicep.

Rita Ora WOWS her fans in bikini after bust-up with her stylist ???????? https://t.co/R3ftwb7GVw pic.twitter.com/yD0F9LB0Lj — The Sun (@TheSun) November 20, 2018

The latest bikini snap comes after the star’s showed off some skin multiple times for the clothing brand, who she first partnered with a few years ago.

Per Daily Star, Rita first gave fans a look at her bikini body while modeling her collection back in April 2017. The star sported a number of fun bikinis in the shoot, flaunting her abs in several fun two-pieces including one-shouldered designs, strapless tops and even designs featuring mesh across the top and bottoms.

She’s since showed off her bikini body multiple times on Instagram.

As the Inquisitr shared in September, Rita proved that she’s certainly not afraid to let her fans see her body as she posed in a very skimpy black bikini while taking a dip in the pool. The Inquisitr then reported that she shared a snap of herself rocking a tiny nude bikini.

As for how she keeps her bikini body in such great shape, Ora’s also been pretty open about that in the past.

Speaking to Shape last year, Rita admitted that she gets herself motivated to hit the gym by looking at photos of women who have amazing bodies to get her inspired.

“Sometimes it’s hard. I don’t just wake up and run to the gym,” she shared with the health and fitness outlet.

“When I need to motivate myself to work out, I look at pictures of women like Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale,” Ora said. “They look incredible! If they can look like that, I have no excuse.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Rita also opened up about weight loss, admitting that she likes to keep in shape to be strong not to be skinny.

“I didn’t start working out to get skinnier—I started working out to feel better. And I think it’s important for women to know that,” Ora said of dropping a few pounds. “Don’t be obsessed with being thin. You just have to be fit, healthy, and strong.”