Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Her Booty On Instagram After Trolls Accuse Her Of Getting Implants

Tammy Hembrow doesn’t care about what internet trolls have to say. After being accused of getting a “Brazilian butt lift,” the Australian fitness model sent her legion of near 9 million Instagram followers a rather peachy message.

The 24-year-old mother of two took to the popular social media platform on Tuesday to share a cheeky shot of herself to her Instagram Stories in which she is bursting out of tiny denim jeans, as the Daily Mail noted. In the shot, the model is caught on the beach in a skimpy straight cut bikini top and matching bottoms as she slips up the pair of shorts. The photo was snapped when the blonde beauty had the shorts right below the buttocks, which showcases her famous backside.

In addition to her famous derriere, Hembrow also offered a glimpse of her muscular legs and toned arms as she splashed around in the ocean. Hembrow was caught by the camera in Surfers Paradise, in her native Australia, where she has been spending time with her two kids, daughter Saskia, 2, and son Wolf, 3, according to the Daily Mail.

Hembrow added the words “Yesterday’s mood” to the shot on her Stories, accompanied by a peach and a face with tears of laughter emoji.

Hembrow is well-known for sharing racy photos of herself to Instagram, many of which showcase her toned posterior. While most of her followers have nothing but positive things to say to the fit mom, others refuse to believe her booty is natural. In recent weeks, a growing number of internet trolls have taken to her comment section to question whether she has gotten butt implants, according to the Daily Mail.

“Did you have a Brazilian butt lift?” one Instagram user asked in one of her recent photos, which prompted another to add, “Your booty silicon.”

Hembrow responded to some of the comments contending her derriere is 100 percent natural. She has maintained that her physique is the result of a strict diet and exercise routine, as the Daily Mail pointed out. The report continues that the model has stated her bottom became fuller, rounder, perkier and bigger as a result of weight training.

In an August interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Hembrow said the accusations of getting implant are frustrating.

“I don’t want people to think they can’t achieve a booty with hard work,” she said. “It just creates a false mindset that it’s not achievable and surgery is the only option, which is completely wrong.”