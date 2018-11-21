Horror Fans Plead With Director Eli Roth To Make ‘Thanksgiving’ A Feature Film, As The Holiday Approaches

Over 11-years-later, horror fans are lighting up Twitter, pleading with filmmaker Eli Roth to finally make a feature film of his faux-trailer, 'Thanksgiving.'

In 2007 filmmakers Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino released a double-feature of movies to theaters called Grindhouse. The double-feature consisted of Robert Rodriguez’s apocalyptic zombie film, Planet Terror and Quentin Tarantino’s high-octane thriller, Death Proof. While Grindhouse didn’t perform well commercially, critics generally praised the ambitious concept as well as the movies themselves.

Perhaps the most novel idea in Grindhouse was Tarantino and Rodriguez’s idea to separate the two feature films with fake movie-trailers, directed by some of horror’s biggest names. Rob Zombie directed a Nazi-werewolf trailer for a non-existent movie entitled Werewolf Women of the S.S., which sparked some controversy and had to be cut down for Grindhouse to be allowed in most theaters.

Controversial as Zombie’s concept may have been, even lycanthropic Nazis weren’t the toughest sell for the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). Eli Roth’s faux-trailer for a movie called Thanksgiving was so offensive, the MPAA refused to give the film an R-rating without changes to certain scenes. Eli Roth did make the required changes so Grindhouse could avoid receiving the dreaded NC-17 rating, but the Thanksgiving trailer was still one of the most violent two minutes of a three-hour long horror fest.

Jeremy Konrad of Bleeding Cool recently penned an article suggesting that now would be the perfect time for Roth to make Thanksgiving into more than just a two-minute trailer.

We need this film made. In this new golden age of horror and throwback culture, Thanksgiving would be the ultimate release for horror fans. It would instantly become a cult classic.

More than eleven years have passed since Grindhouse was released to theaters, but as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, fans and movie critics alike are still pleading with Eli Roth to turn Thanksgiving into a full-length feature film.

Konrad isn’t alone. A number of Twitter users have been tweeting to Eli Roth, begging him to finally get around to making Thanksgiving, a prospect Roth has historically expressed interest in.

Ultimately, Eli Roth still has yet to announce any official plans to direct a feature-length version of Thanksgiving.

Tis the season to be asking when the Eli Roth Thanksgiving movie coming? ???? pic.twitter.com/d5tk6UI85Z — Necronomvinhcon (@vinhluchini) November 18, 2018

The original 2007 faux-trailer can still be found on YouTube, but viewers should use discretion before watching, as the violence is still extremely graphic, even by today’s standards.

Some of the major problems the MPAA had with Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving trailer include a moment involving a woman’s genitals being mutilated, as well two acts of necrophilia, one accidental and one on purpose. Though cut-down, the scenes largely remain intact.

Unexpectedly, Eli Roth recently directed the children’s horror-film, The House With A Clock In Its Walls, which the MPAA gave a PG rating.