Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West’s Opinion On Her Raunchy Instagram Posts On ‘Ellen’

Kim Kardashian is never shy about posting racy pictures on social media, and while her celebrity lifestyle is something many can only dream of, there is one thing she has in common with people who are in relationships all around the world — her husband Kanye West isn’t particularly happy about the fact that she shows off her body on the internet for everyone to see.

While making an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, regular guest Kim told the talk show host that her social media exhibitionism tends to “bother” her rapper husband at times.

“You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that,” the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said.

According to the Daily Mail, Ellen put up a picture of Kim wearing a sexy lingerie set on the big screen, which she got from her Instagram page, and asked if such photos bothered Kanye, 41.

“Yeah, it does. You know, it’s like half-and-half. Because, you know, he always wants me to be me and feel confident and having fun… but it also bothers him,” the mother of three explained.

For her talk show appearance, Kim opted for a more discreet look, consisting of a figure-hugging, cream-colored dress with a small slit. She completed the ensemble with a pair of transparent heels and wore her long dark locks styled into a high ponytail.

Kim also opened up about having to relive the very public Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, which her sister Khloe learned of just a few days before giving birth to their baby daughter, when it aired on TV six months later. Kim explained that the episodes covering the scandal sort of worked as “family therapy,” and she even told Ellen that she may have been responsible for making things slightly worse.

“You actually got me blocked [on social media] by Tristan,” the KKW Beauty founder said.

Kim also discussed having to evacuate her Hidden Hills home due to the California wildfires that got dangerously close to their property and confirmed the family hired private firefighters to help protect the neighborhood. The star also announced they are donating a whopping $200,000 to the California Fire Foundation and another $200,000 to California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund.

In a less serious part of the interview, Ellen played a prank on Kim, who’s absolutely terrified of spiders, by pretending to hold one in her hands and even chasing a super freaked out Kardashian into the audience with it.