‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rex Leaves Salem To Be With Mimi, But There’s A Twist

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans will be forced to say goodbye to the character of Rex Brady yet again. It looks like actor Kyle Lowder is out at the soap for now, but there is a catch.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, fans will see Rex Brady decide to leave Salem and head to Pennsylvania, where he will spend time with his former girlfriend turned baby mama, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath).

Rex will say goodbye to the soap opera this fall, but fans will be delighted to know that the absence will be a temporary one, and that the character will be returning to Days of our Lives early next year.

As many fans will remember, Lowder previously played the role of Brady Black from 2000-2005 before exiting the soap. The role of Brady was later filled by Eric Martsolf, who is now a huge fan favorite.

Rex returned to Salem in a shocking storyline last month as he came home with the big news that he was engaged to Maggie Horton’s (Suzanne Rogers) daughter, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). However, the engagement was short lived when it was revealed that Rex had a baby with Mimi.

As many Days of our Lives viewers will remember, Mimi claimed that she and Rex and met up by chance during a trip to Chicago. The pair had been in a very serious relationship in the past, which ended when Mimi got pregnant and had an abortion without telling her then-fiance.

Upon reuniting in Chicago, the couple then had a one night stand and she got pregnant again. This time, Mimi planned to do the right thing and let Rex know the situation. However, when she called to tell him of the pregnancy, he revealed to her that he was engaged to Sarah, so she decided to stay quiet about the baby, a girl she later named Emily.

Once Sarah found out that Rex had cheated on her with his former girlfriend it was over. Sarah called off the wedding and told her former fiance that she wanted nothing to do with him, despite Rex’s best efforts to win her back.

It looks like Rex’s absence this time around could help both he and Sarah get over their split, and allow Sarah to move on with someone new, possibly Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on E!