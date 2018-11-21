‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A New Love Match Is Born, Salem Celebrates Thanksgiving

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week, reveal that there will be plenty of drama in Salem for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Thanksgiving bring old friends and family members together. It will be a time to celebrate, and Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will hold a big feast at Doug’s Place.

As many fans know, Doug and Julie are all about family, and as the oldest members of the Horton family, they are always willingly to host a bash, take a walk down memory lane, and hand out advice to younger generations. It seems that they could be doing all of that this week.

As Salem celebrates Turkey Day, there will be some drama. Adrienne (Judi Evans) and Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will be furious when they learn that Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) thwarted Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) attempts to reunite with their son, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

As fans will remember, Will was in a relationship with Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), but after regaining his memory he couldn’t help but remember the love and life he shared with Sonny. When Paul found out he was crushed, and decided to leave Salem and head to California with his mother.

Of course, Will ran straight to the Kiriakis mansion to see Sonny, but he was told by Victor that Sonny was out of town in order to try to get over his relationship with Will. Victor then refused to give Will any information that would help him get into contact with the love of his life.

It's not Thanksgiving without the family. ❤️ #DAYS pic.twitter.com/RwzTpmAhpQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 18, 2018

Days of our Lives fans will also see Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) invite Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) to attend Thanksgiving with her family. The two will hit it off immediately, and even bond over Nicole Walker’s daughter, Holly.

Many fans believe that Sarah could be a new love interest for Eric, and help him raise Holly in Nicole’s absence. However, Eric will likely be shocked when he learns that Nicole isn’t dead after all, and she returns to Salem wanting her daughter. By then, Eric may need to make a big choice about whom he wants to be in a relationship with.

Another couple, Abe and Valerie will also have a tough choice. After being offered a job in D.C., Valerie will be leaving Salem, and the couple will agree to try a long distance relationship.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.