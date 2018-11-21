Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Allowed Tristan Thompson In The Delivery Room Following Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a very rocky year in their relationship, and it was mainly due to the NBA star’s cheating scandal back in April.

According to a Nov. 19 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly been on the rocks for months. It all started when Tristan was busted cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star earlier this year.

Photos and video of the NBA player kissing another woman surfaced online when Khloe was nine months pregnant. To make matters worse, Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a daughter named True, just hours after the scandal erupted online.

However, Khloe says that she has no regrets about allowing Tristan to be in the delivery room with her while their daughter was being welcomed into the world.

Kardashian opened up about the situation via her Twitter account, and summed up exactly how she felt about allowing Thompson to watch his child being born.

“Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can,” the reality star stated.

Following the cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian decided to stay with Tristan Thompson, and the couple have seemingly been working on their relationship ever since. However, it hasn’t always been easy.

Meanwhile, Khloe and True are planning to head to Cleveland, where Tristan lives and plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cavaliers, as the family will celebrate the baby girl’s very first Thanksgiving together.

Sources reveal that Kardashian still loves Thompson, and that she is willing to risk spending the holiday back home in L.A. with her friends and family so that she and Tristan can spend it with their daughter.

“Khloe has decided to spend Thanksgiving with Tristan because despite everything, she still loves him and has not given up yet on their relationship,” the source stated, adding that Kardashian is very “thankful” for the child that she and Thompson created together and that will never change.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship issues, and their baby girl, True, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. on the E! network. Check your local listings for more information.