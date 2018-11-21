Kim Kardashian Busts Out Of Skin-Tight Black Dress Via Her Latest Instagram Photo

Kim Kardashian is showing off her hourglass figure in her latest social media snapshot.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a brand new sexy photo of herself wearing a skin-tight dress, and her fans went wild over the photograph.

Kim is seen donning a curve-hugging black, floor length gown, which showcases all of her famous curves, as well as her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and toned arms. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s dress also boasts spaghetti straps, and a lace up feature in the bust area.

In the picture, Kardashian wears her long, dark hair half up on her head, with the rest in soft waves that fall down her back. The reality star is seen going barefoot, and stands in a fitting room with racks of expensive clothing behind her.

In the caption of the photo, the mother of three reveals that she found the picture when she was looking through her phone at old photos of fittings, and thinks it’s crazy when the fittings end up looking better than the actual look when she is glammed up and wears the outfit out on the town to be photographed.

“Stunning,” one Instagram user commented on the photo. “Gorgeous,” another wrote of the sexy snapshot. “You always look stunning,” another stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s fashion may be on point, but her marriage to Kanye West could be in trouble. The reality star has allegedly been attending couples therapy with the rapper in hopes of working through some issues stemming from West’s recent behavior.

As many fans will remember, Kanye has been going on rants for the past few months as he takes to social media, and even went on a tirade during his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. West also revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and had reportedly decided to quit taking his medication.

“She is trying to figure out how to cope with his illness and the fallout, specifically about his politics. She is supportive and it’s hard for her when people have reacted so strongly,” an insider told Radar Online.

“She is trying to understand why people are so hateful. It’s been ugly. They had to up their security because Kanye supports Trump. They are working with former secret service,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!