‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Teases Maggie’s Return In Season 10

While AMC played up Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) final episode on The Walking Dead, for fellow lead character, Maggie Rhhee (Lauren Cohan), there was no such fanfare. Instead, viewers only found out Maggie had left in Episode 7 when it was revealed that Jesus (Tom Payne) had been re-elected.

In Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 9, it was revealed that Maggie had taken her young son, Hershel, and gone off with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) at some point during the six-year time jump between Episodes 5 and 6.

While it is unclear in Episode 7 whether Maggie will return to Hilltop or not, it had been previously reported by the Inquisitr that Lauren Cohan had signed up for ABC’s new series, Whiskey Cavalier, which was the reason her character has been currently written out of The Walking Dead.

At the time Lauren signed up with Whiskey Cavalier, it was reported that the option would be left open for her character to return to The Walking Dead, schedule permitting.

Now, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has revealed to Comic Book that it is possible Maggie will return to The Walking Dead. However, the bad news is that fans will have to wait until Season 10.

“We will hopefully come back to Maggie’s story in Season 10. Lauren and I have been texting about some things, and we’re hopefully gonna schedule a conversation, but Georgie’s group is definitely out there in the world doing some stuff, and I have some notion of what they’re up to. They may also be part of the universe in general. That’s really up to Scott, but we’ll see how it all plays out.”

While this is exciting news, Kang has also stipulated that even though they would like to see Maggie return, there are contingency plans already being talked about in case Lauren Cohan doesn’t end up returning to The Walking Dead.

“We often go down multiple paths before we kind of decide on something, but I’m operating off of the idea that, hopefully, we’ll get Lauren back. We’ve certainly been talking about it, so we’ll see, but yeah.”

One of those contingency plans could, potentially, be a Walking Dead movie like the ones currently in the pipelines for Rick Grimes. Or, as Andrew Lincoln has said, shooting arrangements could be geared towards Lauren’s schedule.

“I will say that Angela and I and others really want to see Maggie back on the show,” Andrew Lincoln recently told Entertainment Weekly.

“We have a lot of story for her that we want to tackle and we’ve talked about different ways we can do it. That said, if Whiskey Cavalier lights up the world, we’re still going to do Maggie stuff. We’re just going to figure out different ways to do it. It might be me shooting Lauren in between scenes of Whiskey Cavalier, of Maggie in a post-apocalyptic Prague [where Whiskey Cavalier is filming].”

