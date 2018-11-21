Khloe Kardashian Torn About Where To Spend The Holidays After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal, Per ‘Radar’

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly struggling to finalize her holiday plans. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seemingly has to choose between staying in L.A. with her family or going to Cleveland with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to a Nov. 20 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian has a tough choice ahead of her. The reality star can’t be in two places at once, although it seems that she would like to be.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian is trying to figure out where she’ll be spending Christmas this year. It seems that she wants to have her family together for baby True’s first Christmas, but Tristan’s basketball schedule could prove to make that difficult.

“Khloe has just had to relive Tristan’s affairs on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and it’s been emotional to say the least. Although she decided to stay with him, this has got her questioning everything all over again and now he’s barely going to be around for the holidays. She’s still furious with him and at this rate he could be shut out from the Kardashian celebrations altogether,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s famous family is said to be growing tired of the drama as well. Khloe’s sisters allegedly think she needs to simply make up her mind about her future with Tristan so that they can all go on with their lives.

“This has been dragging on for so long now, and Khloe’s sisters are sick of playing therapist while she flip-flops over what to do,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe’s Christmas plans may be up in the air, but her plans for Thanksgiving are locked down as she’ll travel to Ohio to spend the holiday with her daughter and Tristan Thompson in Cleveland.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe Kardashian is not ready to give up on her relationship with Tristan Thompson just yet following his cheating scandal back in April.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of the NBA player kissing another woman surfaced online. To make matters worse, Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to their baby girl just hours after the scandal erupted.

However, the reality star reportedly believes that it is important for her daughter, True, to be with both of her parents for Turkey Day.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!