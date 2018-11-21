Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Shows Off Cleavage In Racy Outfit

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is showing off her fantastic figure on social media.

On Tuesday, Nov. 20, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a sexy ensemble on the red carpet. In the photo, the flaunts her cleavage by wearing a pair of black pants, and a matching blazer with very skimpy lingerie underneath.

The outfit leaves little to the imagination with the outfit, and adds to the look by rocking a pair of diamond dangling earrings. Camille’s long, blonde hair is pushed back and styled straight down her back. She wears natural-looking makeup look, complete with a bronzed glow and pretty pink lip. She also sports a ring on her finger as she smiles for the camera.

In the caption, Kostek says that she had a great weekend with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue family. The girls played in their first ever Celebrity Beach Soccer Match benefiting the charity Best Buddies.

The models says she had a “blast,” and that seeing everyone smiling and having fun is her “kind of scene.”

In the comment section, Camille’s fans gushed over her glam look and sexy ensemble. “Best looking gal on IG,” one fan commented. “You have a generous heart,” another wrote.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek recently headed to Australia to shoot her photos for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Before her trip Down Under, Kostek took to social media to reveal that she wanted to tone up just a bit, and enlisted the help of her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as he’s more commonly known to NFL fans.

Rob helped his lady love work out, and even gave her some tips and tricks to get the most out of her workout technique. In addition, he couldn’t help but gush over his girlfriend’s accomplishments.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Rob stated during the cute video.

Fans will get to see Camille Kostek’s photos when the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is released next year.