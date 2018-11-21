‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Outsells ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ In October

In the battle of video game juggernauts, 'Call of Duty' came out ahead for the month.

October was slated to be one of gaming’s biggest months of the year with two massive games coming to market in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2. In the battle for sales supremacy, Black Ops 4 looks to have come out slightly ahead in the month of October, though we don’t know by exactly how much. The data was reported by Game Informer through the National Purchase Diary, or NPD.

However, there is a slight caveat with the sales rankings for the month of October, and that’s Take-Two’s Red Dead Redemption 2 released on October 26, giving it only six days of sales for the month of October. Activision-released Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 came out on October 12, giving it a total of 19 days of sales in the recorded month. That could mean that we’ll see far more of Read Dead‘s sales in the month of November.

There was a lot of speculation as to whether Black Ops 4‘s lack of single-player campaign would hurt its sales, but it looks like the game is performing just fine even though it only features multiplayer content. Part of that could be that it includes a battle royale mode, which is extremely popular right now with games like Fortnite and PUBG.

Because of the way the NPD reports numbers, we only have a ranking of the top 20 best-selling games for the month, but we don’t have the actual figures of how much each game sold.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 20 games:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey NBA 2K19 Super Mario Party Soulcalibur VI FIFA 19 Marvel’s Spider-Man Madden NFL 19 WWE 2K19 Forza Horizon 4 Lego DC Super Villains My Hero One’s Justice Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Mario Kart 8 Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Odyssey Diablo III The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild NHL 19

Another interesting takeaway from the list is just how popular Grand Theft Auto V continues to be. That game released in September 2013 for the PS3 and Xbox 360, and in November 2014 for PS4 and Xbox One. In spite of that, it still creeps its way into the 20 highest-selling games.

It will be interesting to see which games sell the best in November and December when the holiday shopping season really kicks in.

For those interested in the console war between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, GI is reporting Sony managed to beat Microsoft in sales for the month of October.

Additionally, it seems that video games as a whole are doing quite well. For the month, video games generated $1.55 billion, which is the most ever in October since the NPD began tracking data in 1995.