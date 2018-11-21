Mareli Miniutti Accused Michael Avenatti Of Dragging Her Across An Apartment

Actress Mareli Miniutti accused adult film star Stormi Daniels’ lawyer and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Avenatti of dragging her across an apartment.

According to a report from the Blast, a declaration the actress submitted detailed that while dragging Miniutti, Avenatti called her an “Ungrateful f**king bitch.” The pair had lived together since January, and in mid-November, they argued over money when Avenatti reportedly abused her. The attorney allegedly also hit his live-in girlfriend in the face with a pillow.

Miniutti said that Avenatti told her, “Do not disrespect me. You don’t get to sleep in my house tonight.” After that, he insisted she had to leave and tried to forcefully remove her from the bed by grabbing her right wrist. Because she felt afraid for her safety, the actress said she tried to text a friend for help, but the lawyer prevented her from doing so.

Ultimately, Avenatti allegedly dragged Miniutti out of bed and across the apartment, depositing her outside the apartment’s front door and into the hallway. He reportedly left Miniutti in the hall in her underwear, and she rang a neighbor’s doorbell. At that point, the lawyer allegedly dragged his girlfriend back inside his apartment.

She was able to put on clothing and then ran outside to ask a neighbor for help against her boyfriend’s wishes, according to reports. After the incident, Miniutti noticed that she had injuries from her boyfriend’s alleged rough treatment, which is when she decided to call the police.

NBC News reported that the actress sought a restraining order against the lawyer with her filing, and a judge granted her one. She indicates that the incident that led her to leave wasn’t the first time Avenatti treated her in an aggressive manner.

Last week, the lawyer who became such a thorn in President Donald Trump’s side was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond. Police detained him on suspicion of felony domestic abuse, but Avenatti declared he hadn’t done anything wrong.

In a statement the day after his arrest, he said, “I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.”

He reported that there is security footage that proves his girlfriend didn’t accurately represent the situation. He also requested via tweet that the building hand over surveillance video from the day(s) of the event to the Los Angeles Police Department. So far Avenatti has not been charged with any crime.