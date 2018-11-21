NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Trade Moe Harkless, Meyers Leonard & Anfernee Simons To Wizards For Ottor Porter Jr.

Does trading for Otto Porter Jr. make sense for the Portland Trail Blazers?

The Washington Wizards are currently on the verge of a huge roster shakeup, and according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, they have made all their players, including John Wall and Bradley Beal, available in trade discussions. One of the NBA teams who may consider engaging in a blockbuster trade deal with the Wizards is the Portland Trail Blazers.

Having the explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, the Trail Blazers don’t need John Wall or Bradley Beal on their team. However, Zach Lowe of ESPN believes acquiring Otto Porter Jr. from the Wizards will make Portland’s future look interesting. Porter Jr. will undeniably be an improvement in Portland’s wing, and his acquisition could boost their performance on both ends of the floor. This season, the 25-year-old small forward is averaging 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 46.3 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

To convince the Wizards to make a deal, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report suggested that the Trail Blazers could send a trade package including Moe Harkless, Meyers Leonard, Anfernee Simons, and a 2019 first-round pick to Washington for Otto Porter Jr. and Thomas Bryant. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“Putting Porter next to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum is patently unfair. He’s cut his teeth orbiting other ball-handlers, and Portland’s offense has a touch more room for him to attack off the dribble. Closing games with him, Al-Farouq Aminu and Zach Collins up front should help what has been the worst crunch-time defense to date. Harkless’ left knee injury won’t sit well with the Wizards if they’re trying to trade Porter while remaining Eastern Conference players. His health is less of a concern if they’re just looking to save money and pick up spare parts.”

Is Otto Porter still on Brooklyn’s radar? Plus, Caris LeVert discusses his foot injury, and more Nets notes: https://t.co/osicIjdEyq — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) November 20, 2018

Like in Washington, Otto Porter Jr. will still be the third scoring option in Portland behind Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. However, the Wizards and the Trail Blazers have very different types of leadership. When the Trail Blazers struggle, Lillard would first figure out what they need to improve rather than blaming his teammates which is the exact opposite thing of what happened with Porter Jr. and the Wizards earlier this season.

Trading for Otto Porter Jr. will bury the Trail Blazers deep in the luxury tax hell. But as Favale noted, Portland won’t mind throwing away a huge amount of money as long as it could strengthen their chance of winning an NBA championship title.