All Of Diddy’s Exes Pen Beautiful Notes To Kim Porter, Vowing To Love And Protect Her Kids Now That She’s Gone

All over the country, people everywhere are mourning the tragic death of Kim Porter. Fans, friends, and family members of the former model have taken to social media with beautiful words of condolences to pay their respects. But there are three very special tributes to Kim that have been real tear-jerkers for fans.

According to People magazine, the touching tributes to Kim Porter from all of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ exes have shown fans just how close a blended family can be. For many, Diddy and the women in his life are an excellent example of how co-parenting should be. It has been reported that Misa Hylton-Brim, Sarah Chapman, and even Cassie have taken to social media with special messages to Kim Porter.

The posts started on Sunday, November 18 with Misa Hylton-Brim. The famed fashion designer, who is the mother of Diddy’s eldest son Justin, took to social media with a lengthy letter to the late mother of four. She reminisced about the bond they’d developed over the 20 years they spent co-parenting all of the children together. She ended her post with a special vow to Kim and her four children Quincy, Christian, D’Lila, and Jessie. “I promise to love and protect Quincy, Chris, D’lila and Jessie. I will always be here for them. Rest in Power Beautiful Queen,” she wrote.

Yesterday, Diddy’s ex Sarah Chapman also took to Twitter. She is the mother of Diddy’s daughter, Chance. With a photo of Kim and her four kids, Sarah wrote, “A mother’s love…nothing like it. Rest in paradise Kim, and know your kids are covered in prayer and love. Your light will always shine thru your children and the way they all love each other is a blessing beyond words.”

Last but not least, Cassie also penned a message to Kim Porter. While Cassie and Diddy do not share a child together, she’s been part of his life for more than 10 years now. The Bad Boy CEO’s longtime girlfriend watched his children grow up and she also forged a bond with the mothers of his children. The famed singer had nothing but great things to say about Kim Porter. With a striking photo of Kim, Cassie wrote, “There are no words….An amazing mother to her beautiful family lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel.”

Cassie concluded with well wishes to all six of their children and a special message to Diddy. “Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs family. I love you.” She added, “Puff you are already the best father, I know you will be amazing.”

To most fans, it’s quite obvious Kim Porter was, indeed, an angel and she’ll truly be missed.