Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Introduce Newborn Daughter To Oprah

On Tuesday, Oprah Winfrey came face to face with her youngest fan, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

The media mogul entered the home of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade as part of an upcoming television special and the young parents were excited about the chance for their newborn daughter Kaavia James Union Wade to meet Winfrey.

While together in Wade and Union’s Miami home, the family took the opportunity to pose for a few photos during the filming, which Wade shared on his Instagram page.

The 36-year-old basketball player for the Miami Heat captioned his post, “We wanna thank @oprah for coming into our home to discuss our new bundle of joy!”

While the adults all matched in their gray tops, baby Kaavia stood out as she wore a colorful African-inspired skirt by Ackee Tree Clothing and a white sweater, according to the Entertainment Tonight report.

Union also took to her Instagram to show a photo of the family with Oprah, thanking the talk show superstar for paying a visit and emphasizing the closeness the couple and Winfrey shared. Union may have dropped a hint as to the title of the upcoming special when she included “Oprah at Home with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby” in the caption.

Not to be outdone, baby Kaavia got in on the social media as she took to her own Instagram to post a photo of the event. While only a newborn, the youngest of the Wade and Union household has managed to already gain 164,000 followers and may have posted the cutest photo of the bunch with her image of herself being held by Winfrey while “stage dad” Wade made sure she was ready for filming.

The caption read on the post, “Me, my new friend @oprah and my pops @dwyanewade on me like I’m Honey Boo Boo. #StageDad.”

The special is slated to air December 8 on OWN, which would mark one month and one day since baby Kaavia, which goes by the pronunciation Kah-Vee-Uh, was born through a surrogate after Union’s struggle with fertility.

Union’s pregnancy issues resulted in eight miscarriages for the actress and caused her to be diagnosed with adenomyosis, also known as a form of endometriosis affecting the uterus, which may have caused other health issues.

Wade has three sons from previous relationships, Xavier, 5, Zion, 11, and Zaire, 16, and has also been raising his 17-year-old nephew Dahveon.