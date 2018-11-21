NCAA Rankings 2018: The New College Football Playoff Revealed With One Week To Go In Regular Season

With one week left in the regular season, the College Football Playoff could still change.

Tuesday night brought forth the new set of College Football Playoff rankings for late 2018, and there are many things that teams have to be thankful for as Thanksgiving approaches. There is just one week left in the regular season and the top four appear to be almost cemented in, but nothing is locked in yet. There is still the possibility of change, but it’s time to look at the rankings as they are now and see who sits where.

The official Twitter account of the College Football Playoff revealed the new Top 25 rankings on Tuesday evening, and not much has moved around. In the top four, there were no changes as there weren’t any real upsets this past week as the NCAA football regular season prepares to come to a close for 2018.

Sitting in the top spot is the Alabama Crimson Tide who have had a stranglehold on that position for quite some time. They have seen some teams start to step up and challenge them for a bit, but they end up being nothing but fleeting moments.

In second, the Clemson Tigers are still rolling along this season and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish continue to impress with their position at number three. Rounding out the top four for the College Football Playoff is Michigan as the Wolverines are having an incredible season.

If anyone wants to capture the National Championship this season, they are likely going to have to go through Alabama. Only time will tell if someone can find enough weakness in Nick Saban’s team, but there are bound to be some in there somewhere.

The complete College Football Rankings November 20 of the 2018 season:

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide

2.) Clemson Tigers

3.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

4.) Michigan Wolverines

5.) Georgia Bulldogs

6.) Oklahoma Sooners

7.) LSU Tigers

8.) Washington State Cougars

9.) UCF Golden Knights

10.) Ohio State Buckeyes

11.) Florida Gators

12.) Penn State Nittany Lions

13.) West Virginia Mountaineers

14.) Texas Longhorns

15.) Kentucky Wildcats

16.) Washington Huskies

17.) Utah Utes

18.) Mississippi State Bulldogs

19.) Northwestern Wildcats

20.) Syracuse Orange

21.) Utah State Aggies

22.) Texas A&M Aggies

23.) Boise State Broncos

24.) Pittsburgh Panthers

25.) Iowa State Cyclones

The top four teams have some big regular season finales which could end up causing havoc in the final rankings before bowl games are decided.

Alabama vs. Auburn

Clemson vs. South Carolina

Notre Dame vs. USC

Michigan vs. Ohio State

Right outside of the top four, Georgia faces off with Georgia Tech in the season finale while the Oklahoma Sooners take on #13 West Virginia. The College Football Playoff may end up looking just like it does right now when all is said and done, but so much could change before the final whistle sounds. Every single game matters and the NCAA football rankings are very important for how the bowl season plays out.