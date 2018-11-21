Bobby Bones Responds To Neil Patrick Harris’ Twitter Shade Over His ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Win

The unlikely 'DWTS' mirrorball champ is just happy the Emmy-winning actor acknowledged his existence.

Bobby Bones has no hard feelings towards Neil Patrick Harris, despite the actor’s apparent shade over his Dancing With the Stars win. The country radio personality, who danced his way to the finale of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition and scored an unlikely mirrorball trophy with pro partner Sharna Burgess, responded to Harris’ tweet which made it clear the actor was not happy with how the DWTS finale played out.

Bones posted a short video message to Instagram in which he talked about his “crazy” win on Dancing With the Stars. The humbled star admitted that the other three celebrity dancers — Milo Manheim, Evanna Lynch, and Alexis Ren — were all better dancers than him and he said he told each of them that. Bones credited his fans for his Dancing With the Stars win, saying he was “lucky” to have their support as well as the guidance of Sharna Burgess.

Bobby Bones then addressed Neil Patrick Harris’ Twitter diss shortly after the DWTS finale aired. The country radio host acknowledged that he heard Harris had been bashing him on Twitter, but he said he is such a superfan of the How I Met Your Mother alum that he was just happy to be acknowledged by him.

“I’m such a big fan of Neil Patrick Harris, I don’t even care. I’m just happy he acknowledged that I existed,” an ecstatic Bobby Bones said in the video, which you can see below.

Bobby Bones’ shout-out to Neil Patrick Harris comes after the actor posted to Twitter to reveal the results of the show “just confirmed” why he doesn’t watch Dancing With the Stars.

Dancing With the Stars just confirmed why I don’t watch Dancing With the Stars. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) November 20, 2018

Ahead of the low-scoring Bobby and Sharna’s stunning upset, Neil Patrick Harris had tweeted that he was rooting for Milo Manheim and Witney Carson to win, and even asked his 27 million followers to vote for the couple. So, it’s not a total shock that Harris was disappointed by the results of the DWTS finale.

While Neil Patrick Harris wasn’t happy with the Dancing With the Stars results, the mirrorball champion himself was downright shocked by it. Bobby Bones told Entertainment Weekly that he had zero dance experience before teaming up with Sharna Burgess, and he acknowledged that it showed in his performances.

“We were shocked,” Bones told EW. “You have to think about it, [when] we started the show, I had never danced before! [Sharna] got stuck with someone — she’s done [the show with] athletes and people that are like super [talented], she got Nick Carter and Antonio Brown, and then all of a sudden she gets Gumby. I cannot believe we won.”