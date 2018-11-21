Michael Buble Gets Candid About Time Off After Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Buble opened up about his career and his next moves following his son’s cancer diagnosis in an interview on SiriusXM. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Buble and his wife, Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, have three children: Noah, age 5, Elias, age 2, and Vida, 3 months. When Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer at the tender age of 3, Buble’s world came crashing down and he even seriously considered leaving the music industry. He revealed that he wanted to leave the business while he was at the “very top” of his career, having released his album Love on November 16. Buble described it as the “perfect album” to leave behind as he stepped away from his music. While his son, fortunately, went into remission and he decided to continue making music, he’s just grateful to have had the opportunity to step down if he so wished.

“My son was diagnosed with cancer and I knew there was no choice, I put everything aside…I didn’t do anything different or special than any other human being in the universe,” said Buble.

“I can’t…I’m emotional, about how thankful I am to the people out there, to those people that have invested in me so that when this happened to our family, I was able to afford to take off the time and go, because without that, man, I would have been done…I mean, there’s so many parents who cannot do that. My kids are good, that’s all I care about, and now, making music is the bonus of the happiness of life.”

Buble also explained how his son’s battle with cancer helped him to see his career more rationally. He shared that he was always afraid of his career coming to an end and people not liking him, but Noah’s terrifying diagnosis put things into perspective.

“I know what fear is now,” said Buble.

Buble attempted to stay strong for Noah during the darkest hours of his illness by making forts for the little boy and doing whatever he could to keep the child happy as he frequently checked in and out of the hospital. It was apparent, however, that Buble was barely holding it together. This life-changing event also changed how he perceived the world and even the music that he loves so much.

“I look at the world through the eyes of my children, and I hear it through the ears of my children,” he said of the changes in his life following Noah’s illness.

While Buble went through a painful time where he felt he would lose everything, he now has a new outlook on life after the traumatic experience.