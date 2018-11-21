Donald Trump Defends Daughter Ivanka’s Use Of Private Email To Relay White House Information

After three years of harping on about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server to send government documents, US President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior advisor, Ivanka Trump, has been caught doing the exact same thing.

Somehow, despite regularly leading chants among his supporters of “Lock her up,” Donald didn’t seem to find anything sinister with his daughter doing it, according to CNN, and denied there being any hypocrisy to his position. He addressed the media on the White House lawn after the news broke.

“Just so you understand, early and for a little period of time, Ivanka did some emails.”

It was found on Monday that in 2017 Ivanka had been using a private email to “discuss or relay official White House business.” The White House investigated her email usage on Monday, and it was found that she had emailed Cabinet officials, White House aides, and assistants from the private email instead of an official one.

The Presidential Records Act requires that all official White House communications must be preserved, but her legal team claims that Ivanka “almost always” used her personal email account to plan around the scheduling issues that were related to her family.

President Trump acknowledged that his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump did use private email during the start of the administration, but declined to acknowledge any hypocrisy over his criticism in 2016 of Hillary Clinton's similar practice https://t.co/B7BLS5JnAo pic.twitter.com/TH49n7Lble — CNN (@CNN) November 20, 2018

Trump decided that the midst of the scandal was a good time to yet again point a finger at Clinton instead, probably in an attempt to take the heat off his daughter.

“They weren’t classified like Hillary Clinton. They weren’t deleted like Hillary Clinton. She wasn’t doing that to hide her emails. The Presidential Record, they’re all in the Presidential Record. There was no hiding.”

Following that, he once again pulled out the “fake news” card, accusing the media of spreading lies about Ivanka and her choice to use a personal email.

“There was no deletion, there was no nothing. Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails. She had a server in the basement. That’s the real story.”

Unfortunately for Trump, those emails Clinton deleted all proved through an investigation to have been personal in nature, and as such not bound by the Presidential Records Act to be preserved by law.

Another excuse that has been offered up is that Ivanka did not know it would be a bad idea to use a personal email account, but given the vitriol spewed at Clinton by her father throughout his campaign, often with her standing on the stage next to him, this seems highly improbable.