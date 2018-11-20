WWE News: Edge And Christian Show Coming Back To The WWE Network Next Week

Beloved WWE legends Edge and Christian are returning to the WWE Network with their zany show next week, as reported by Wrestling Observer. The show, which has the full name The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness, takes the humor for which the duo was known during their WWE run and cracks it up a few notches in a variety show.

The first episode of the show will air immediately after Monday Night Raw on November 26. That means the show will come on at promptly 11 p.m. ET, since the long-running wrestling show no longer features the overrun that used to go as long as 15 minutes.

WWE first announced that the show would return in April 2018, but things have been quiet on when the show would actually release. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, a graphic aired showing the exact date and time for the show, and “The Peeps” (the endearing name Christian gave his fans) rejoiced.

Season 1 of The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness debuted on February 21, 2016, immediately after the WWE PPV Fastlane. To promote that show, WWE had a segment called The Cutting Edge Peep Show. This time, the upcoming show just got a small graphic that aired in the middle of Monday Night Raw.

In late 2017, Edge and Christian started a podcast called Edge and Christian Pod of Awesomeness that allows fans to stay connected with them while they aren’t making appearances on WWE television. Unlike the WWE Network show, the podcast is a little less zany and features the two interviewing various people in the entertainment and wrestling industry.

One more sleep marks.. @EandCPod is back tomorrow on our new home @WestwoodOne. @ShawnMichaels talks Crown Jewel, his passion for NXT & if he plans to return to the ring again + @hurricanenita talks her new album and how it felt to perform at WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QSV72BM8C8 — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) November 16, 2018

Edge and Christian first came together in the WWE as members of “The Brood” with fellow wrestler Gangrel. Once they split from the group, the duo went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship a staggering seven times. They even won Tag Team of the Year in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in 2000. In 2012, WWE named them the greatest tag team of all time.

As single competitors, Edge and Christian had many feuds with each other throughout the years, and they both won many singles championships.

Edge was forced to retire from professional wrestling on April 15, 2011 due to injuries. Christian kept performing until 2014, when he decided to retire as well. In addition to the podcast and WWE Network show, the two have kept busy with plenty of appearances on WWE events and Hall of Fame ceremonies.