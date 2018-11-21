Meghan Markle Conjures Up Double Take From Queen – White On Wedding Day A Surprise

The Queen had no idea that Meghan Markle would break with tradition and wear white at her second wedding.

Queen Elizabeth was perplexed with Meghan Markle’s choice of wedding dress color, but as critics ask, what color was she supposed to wear? It’s the year 2018 and things are a lot different when it comes to proper attire these days.

While Queen Elizabeth is going by some of the older traditions a bride used to follow, Meghan’s white wedding gown didn’t seem to raise too many eyebrows with the rest of the population. With that said, the Queen was not totally alone in her thinking.

There was once a time people wouldn’t wear white after Labor Day but now white is popular all year round. Times are changing and while Queen Elizabeth has shown some great strides in accepting modern day tendencies, it looks like this one took her off guard.

Meghan’s white wedding dress did conjure up questions from the Queen, according to Cosmopolitan. It’s funny how the Queen was fine with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cohabitating before their wedding, yet a white wedding dress shock the Queen up a bit.

Apparently, Queen Elizabeth thought that Meghan wouldn’t wear white because it’s her second marriage. This new report comes on the heels of rumors that the Queen is requesting Meghan Markle tone-down her Hollywood-like attire.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk through the forest during their trip to Rotorua, New Zealand 2018. David Rowland / Getty Images

A white wedding gown was once reserved for virgins but once the ’60s and free love rolled into town, that tradition faded. Still, even after that decade, someone who was married once before did not embarrass themselves in a white wedding gown. But that tradition eventually fell to modern times as well.

Meghan Markle is much like Kate Middleton, who entered into the Royal Family before her. Both women come from a place in modern times where they do things differently than some royal protocols might indicate.

This tradition really started with Prince Harry and Prince William’s mom, Princess Diana. It seems Diana blew some fresh air into stuffy old traditions and people loved her for that. Now Kate and Meghan arrive on the royal scene decades later with even more modern ways that don’t always coincide with royal tradition.

As far as Meghan wearing white on her wedding day, this was debated in news reports online in the months leading up to her wedding. Fashionisers.com discussed Meghan possibly wearing white a few weeks before their May wedding. They didn’t seem to think that she would.

It looks like Queen Elizabeth was not the only one who expected Meghan to wear anything but white. Fashionisers.com writes:

“Royal Watchers may be surprised this time as Meghan might not wear white. She was previously married and divorced. And it is customary in both the United States and in the United Kingdom that a bride who is marrying for a second time not wear white. Instead, Meghan may choose a champagne or off-white dress.”

It looks like Meghan not only surprised the Queen but some fashion experts as well by donning a crisp white wedding gown to marry Prince Harry.