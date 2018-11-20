Busty Playboy Model Laci Kay Somers Flaunts Her Derriere In Latest Social Media Snap

Social media sensation and former Playboy model Laci Kay Somers loves to rile up her followers with revealing and sexy pictures and she shared a very sultry pair of photos in her newest post. Somers, who has previously been linked romantically to professional golfer Tiger Woods, let it all hang out in these tantalizing snaps and her fans are going wild over them.

Laci Kay Somers is known for sharing seductive, revealing photos of herself on both Instagram and Twitter, and she’s built up a following of 9.9 million Instagram followers who savor each and every post. On Tuesday afternoon, the social media model and influencer showcased her notorious assets in an animal-print bikini and this one is quickly prompting a lot of engagement from her fans.

In the pair of photos, Laci is posing provocatively while donning animal-print thong bikini bottoms and a matching tiny bandeau top. In the first shot, Somers is leaning against a palm tree and looking seductively back over one shoulder. Her curvy derriere is on full display and she’s revealing a fair amount of underboob with the tiny bikini top.

Somers has her signature blonde hair cascading in waves down her back and she’s wearing a bright pink lip color to contrast the colors of the bikini. In the second photo Laci shared, her fans get a frontal view that is quite the buzzworthy one.

Remember that the energy you put out in this world is the energy you’re going to get back, so be positive, always. pic.twitter.com/olmlUVbPIc — Laci Kay Somers (@Laci_Kay_Somers) November 20, 2018

Laci has the same suit on, and she’s narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction with the bikini barely containing her busty assets. Somers has her hair cascading over her shoulders and her arms raised over her head, and the high cut of the bikini bottoms show off her curvy hips and thighs.

This pair of sexy pictures instantly took off, snagging more than 150,000 likes on Instagram in about an hour. Nearly 4,000 followers commented on the post, signaling their appreciation for such provocative poses. While Laci’s pictures were the focus of the post, she did add a lengthy note about the importance of positivity and supporting others, and that message did resonate with her fans.

The Playboy model and former MMA ring girl is focusing primarily on her singing these days, and as the Inquisitr recently detailed, she just released her latest song. Laci Kay Somers seems to have fully moved on from those rumors she faced (and denied) about dating Tiger Woods and she’s now all about connecting with her millions of social media followers and sharing her music. By the looks of her latest posts, those followers love what she’s dishing out and are anxious to see more.